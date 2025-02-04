Maps of forest measure success of timber policy

MOSCOW — A Sierra Club workshop Saturday here focused on how to convert U.S. Forest Service numbers into maps of the Clearwater National Forest.

Maps of four areas on the Clearwater’s North Fork Ranger District entered the session on the University of Idaho campus splotched with red, the color chosen for clearcuts.

Those at the workshop set out coloring their maps as Forest Service watchdogs, intending to challenge both assumptions and decisions. But the agency’s North Fork ranger, Arthur S. Bourassa, said he welcomed their scrutiny, or at least their continuing education.

At least by using the same sets of numbers, the Sierra Club and the Forest Service will be able to argue issues from points other than emotion, he added.

‘’It gives everybody a better idea of what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,’’ he added.

Bourassa was invited to critique the progress on the maps but instead spent much of his half of the workshop explaining how the agency goes about its business.

The dozen people gathered for the workshop spent more than an hour poring over numbers on computerized tables. The numbers represented what Forest Service employees had found while cruising timber in the areas.

Timber cruising boils down to measuring the age, height and diameter of trees in small areas. Foresters then apply the information to the larger stand of trees, which may cover dozens of acres.

Leroy Lee, a Santa-area resident and part-time Forest Service timber cruiser, directed the workshop. Lee began coloring the Emerald Creek area of the St. Maries Ranger District by number more than a year ago.

His bright-hued depictions of that area near Fernwood became an exercise in tactical forestry. By showing where the clearcuts were, and the young timber, rocky slopes and mature timber, a sense of the future took shape.

In that area, Lee concluded the agency’s plans for the next year or two will mean the virtual end of logging there for probably the next two decades.

That analysis led to the Sierra Club’s workshop and to a study of the North Fork District. The district, home to both the Mallard-Larkins Pioneer Area and Kelly Creek, looms as a major battleground.

The battles will flare because of the two areas’ proposed wilderness designation.

But Lee said he intended to focus attention in precisely the opposite direction, the Forest Service’s logging of areas outside the wilderness debate.

‘’We’re just trying to work into a new level of cooperation with the agency,’’ Lee said. ‘’If we can educate ourselves, we can at least talk to them.’’