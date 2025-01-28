Minister: Gardening, Jogging Help Work Off Frustrations

A Lewiston minister yesterday told the Lewiston-Clarkston Kiwanis Club he found both gardening and jogging were great helps in working out frustrations while serving in his first two ministries in Kansas.

The Rev. J. Edsel White, pastor of the Lewiston First United Methodist Church, told the club some of the adjustments from his earlier life at La Grande, Ore., to the small Kansas plains-communities of Wellington and Harper were a bit difficult at first. In addition to serving as pastor, both communities had begun building programs when he arrived, he related.

In the first, he said. “I found gardening a great help.” Later as he worked with his congregation, he said he found he had “one of the best ministries a man could have.”

“In the second ministry, I took up jogging — two miles in the morning and two miles at night,” he told the club. “Sometimes I’d be out there, after a particularly difficult building committee meeting, until midnight trying to work out those frustrations.