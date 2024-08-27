The Rev. Norman L. Gardner, Lewiston, is borrowing a trick from the entertainment world these days to jam his small church to capacity each Sunday.

Mr. Gardner, pastor of the Assembly of God church, 27th and Main streets, especially catches the interest of children as he perches a ventriloquist’s dummy on his speaking stand during his sermons.

The dummy, arrayed in bright red and known to the congregation as Elmer, is a whizz at telling the story of David and Goliath in a squeaky falsetto voice. More than one child, enthralled by Elmer, has interrupted the telling to climb a bench in front of the pulpit to investigate the dummy at close range.

“I use Elmer mainly in Sunday school classes,” Mr. Gardner said. “The kids love him. A lot of them think he’s alive. He’s created as much interest as I’ve seen in Sunday school for a long time.”

Mr. Gardner launched a small-scale publicity campaign before introducing Elmer to the congregation. He placed a series of advertisements in the Tribune with the phrase “Elmer’s Coming.” Later, at Sunday school services he read a telegram and a special delivery letter both supposedly from Elmer.