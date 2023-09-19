Free copies of the Lewiston Morning Tribune now are being delivered to schools of the Lewis & Clark Empire at the rate of up to 1,068 each school day.
Requests from representatives of eight more schools have raised the number of newspapers delivered under this program by 254. A total of 34 schools now are participating.
The “newspaper in the classroom” project is designed to assist instructors in teaching a variety of subjects, including English, history, economics and current events.
Glenn Fairchild, principal of the Potlatch elementary and junior high schools, asked for 25 newspapers each school day, 15 for junior high school students and 10 for the elementary school.
Miss Lillian McSorley, principal of Webster Elementary School, Lewiston, requested 37 newspapers for use in sixth grade classes each Friday.
Rolly McNair of Craigmont High School asked for 25 newspapers daily for use in junior and senior history classes. Mrs. Zelva Jones, principal of Highland Elementary School, Clarkston, requested 87 newspapers daily for fifth and sixth grade use.
Principal William Kramer of Clarkston High School asked for 32 copies of the Tribune daily. They will be used by John Stafford, instructor of world history, English and journalism, who also will pass them on to other classes.
William Eimers, principal of Grangeville High School, asked for 45 newspapers each school day except Mondays for use in language arts classes. Jay W. Jechort, principal of Asotin Elementary School, requested three copies daily for the third and sixth grades and the school library.
This story was published in the Sept. 19, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.