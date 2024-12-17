Moscow voters may be asked to OK library levy

MOSCOW — Moscow voters will be asked to approve a $495,000 bond levy for a library addition March 16 if the Moscow City Council agrees with a recommendation from the Latah County-Moscow Library Board.

The board’s public relations consultant from Boise said it should put the issue to the voters either in March or in October. Board president Margetta Foster of Deary said the board did not want to “drag” the drive for bond election for the length of nearly a year, so it opted for a March election.

The total cost of a new addition and remodeling in the headquarters library will cost about $625,000, Foster said. The board hopes to raise the balance of $140,000 through the $40,000 in building accounts it already has, and through fundraising and foundation grants.

The board is planning an informational meeting for the public Jan. 14, and is hoping to take the new city council for a tour of the headquarters library building sometime the first week of January.