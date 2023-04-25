Stop-sign regulations on the main arterial highways extending through Clarkston pass into the hands of the city police this morning at 6:30, Chief W. Wood announced yesterday afternoon.
Heretofore the regulations have been under the supervision of E. J. Wold, state highway patrolman, who will continue to assist with the Work, but whose time is largely required on other portions of the state highway system in his district.
Chief Wood announced that the regulations will be strictly enforced, and that everyone failing to stop when approaching the highway system will be arrested and fined not less than $1 and costs or more than $25 and costs, for each offense.
Fewer Accidents
The benefit to be derived from such regulations, Chief Wood said, is indicated by the fact that so far as he has been able to ascertain very few car accidents have occurred since the signs were placed two weeks ago despite the fact that some persist in not obeying the signals.
Some, he said, will check their speed slightly when approaching the signs, but continue without coming to a complete stop. This is a violation of the regulations.
Use Special Police
Special police will be placed in different sections of the city with the instructions to strictly enforce the stop-sign regulations, and anyone failing to stop will be subject to a fine.
This story was published in the April 25, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.