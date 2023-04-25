Stop-sign regulations on the main arterial highways extending through Clarkston pass into the hands of the city police this morning at 6:30, Chief W. Wood announced yesterday afternoon.

Heretofore the regulations have been under the supervision of E. J. Wold, state highway patrolman, who will continue to assist with the Work, but whose time is largely required on other portions of the state highway system in his district.

