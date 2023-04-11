New York. April 10. —(AP) — Directors of the Northern Pacific railway were re-elected at the annual meeting today, at which protest was made by E. C. Lindley, a stockholder, against voting of proxies deposited with the committee in connection with the proposed consolidation with the Great Northern.
The situation was clarified by Howard Elliott, chairman of the board, who elated that original proxies filed by stockholders under the merger deposit agreement, were not being used to elect directors, but that the Northern Pacific had obtained entirely new proxies and was voting them in amended form.
Approximately 1,353,769 shares were represented by proxy, of which proxies for 1,109,899 shares heretofore had been given to the proxy committee in relation to the pending merger.
Largest stockholders of the Northern Pacific at the close of 1927 included Curtiss Southwestern corporation. 46,016 shares; Stephen Baker, 29,737 shares; Baring Bros. & Co., London, 24,843 shares; Northwestern Improvement company, 19,286 shares; George F. Baker. Jr., 15,000 shares; Presbyterian church in U. S. A. board of national missions, 13,038 shares, and trustees under the Lord Mt. Stephen settlement, Montreal, 11,054 shares. George F. Baker, Sr., was listed as having 3,000 shares.
Chairman Elliott said net income for the first two months this year showed an increase of $873,454 over a year ago. The estimate for first quarter net income is $2,375,000 against approximately $598,000 in the first quarter last year.
Total assets at the close of 1927 were $842,068,562 against $828,444,071 the year before, and profit and loss surplus $175,242,479 against $170,120,800.
This story was published in the April 11, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.