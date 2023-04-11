New York. April 10. —(AP) — Directors of the Northern Pacific railway were re-elected at the annual meeting today, at which protest was made by E. C. Lindley, a stockholder, against voting of proxies deposited with the committee in connection with the proposed consolidation with the Great Northern.

The situation was clarified by Howard Elliott, chairman of the board, who elated that original proxies filed by stockholders under the merger deposit agreement, were not being used to elect directors, but that the Northern Pacific had obtained entirely new proxies and was voting them in amended form.