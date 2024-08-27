NASA honors UI engineer

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho engineer in the NASA Space Engineering Research Center has been honored by the space agency with an outstanding performance award.

Sterling Whitaker, assistant professor of electrical engineering and senior very large scale integrated circuit engineer in the UI program, received the award at a recent National Aeronautics and Space Administration symposium at the UI.

According to a UI news release, Whitaker received the award for writing or co-authoring 14 technical papers in the past three months, teaching two classes (one a graduate course never taught at UI), advising three electrical engineering master of science candidates, advising more than 10 master of science and doctor of philosophy degree candidates and working more than 40 hours a week on an advanced computer chip design.