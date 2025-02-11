New cars cast their spell at Lewiston show

People peered into engine compartments, took deep breaths of that expensive smell only new cars have and went down on hands and knees to gaze at the mystery of an automobile’s underside.

Others simply walked between the rows of sparkling, many-colored cars and trucks, appraising the latest that manufacturers have to offer.

It was all part of a well-established ritual which, dealers hope, will lead to a buy, over the weekend or during the next few weeks.

“People still have a love affair with vehicles. There’s still romanticism in these vehicles,’’ said Gary Palmer, general manager of Rogers Motors.

Rogers Motors was one of six Lewiston dealers participating in what has been termed the “centennial new car show and sale.’’ Organized by the Lewiston Auto Dealer’s Association, it began Friday afternoon at the Nez Perce County Fair Building, and is scheduled to close today at 5 p.m.

About 130 models from 22 brands are on display.

There was mixed assessment of the crowds flocking to the show.

Palmer said attendance was “outstanding’’ and added that people were waiting to enter when the doors opened Friday afternoon.

Nez Perce County Commissioner Leonard E. Williams, who was in the booth selling centennial souvenirs Saturday afternoon, said the crowd was thinner than last year’s, but could increase later in the day.

He added the display arranged by the dealers could not have been any better.