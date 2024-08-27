New projects being considered in Nezperce forest

GRANGEVILLE — The Nezperce National Forest will study four proposed projects this winter. Two involve mining operations, a third is for the expansion of Red River Hot Springs Resort, and the fourth is for installation of a wastewater drainage system at Dixie.

Rich Inman, Red River District ranger, said environmental assessments will be prepared for each. The public is welcome to submit comments for consideration in each analysis.

Inman said the Red River Hot Springs proposal is for a 20-year development of the resort. The national forest land under special use permit would be expanded to include Bridge Creek Campground under the plan.

The campground presently is operated and maintained by the forest service. If the proposal is approved, the Red River Corp. resort owners would manage the campgrounds and could build more camping sites.

Other possibilities for Red River could be the construction of 12 more cabins at the rate of one every two years and the addition of 10 new camping spots at the rate of one a year. The existing septic and water systems could be enlarged, roads could be built to new cabins and a 2,000 square-foot lodge could be constructed adjacent to the existing pool and bathhouse.

Tri-State Resources firm has proposed intensive mineral exploration on the Little Bear mining claims, formerly the War Eagle Mine, located in the Gospel-Hump Wilderness. The plan calls for helicopter flights, core drilling, restoration of buildings and tunnels and removal of ore samples.