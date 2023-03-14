The first of the new businesses to locate in the 14-month-old Lewiston Center mall is closing.
But a similar occupant may be waiting in the wings and two other spaces thus far vacant will be filled shortly, the president of McCarthy Management and Development Co. at Spokane said last week.
No shop space will remain vacant long, Orville Barnes said Thursday.
The first mall outlet to go out of business is Kactus Kenny’s, which opened in September.
The shop, which handles western apparel and tack, will close tonight, Ralph Crawford of Lewiston, who owns part of the store’s improvements, confirmed last week.
Kenneth and Sheri B. Wayne are principal owners of both Kactus Kenny’s and Comfort Zone, a downtown waterbed furniture store.
Both Comfort Zone and the Waynes are listed among the defendants in a suit filed Tuesday in District Court by First Security Bank of Idaho for collection of a $46,809 promissory note plus $2,166 in interest. Also named in the action were Kendel Corp. and Del Steiner of Lewiston.
Barnes said the management firm hadn’t been officially notified that the apparel shop is closing and Wayne still is in possession of a lease on the space.
“We do have an alternate for that in basically the same line of merchandising who wants to do something there,” he added.
In other changes, Kinney’s Shoes, located on the east end of the original center structure for 15 years, is moving into the mall and should be ready for business Monday.
Three or four different businesses are considering the site occupied by Kinney’s since 1965. The first choice for the location, a full-service restaurant, probably is out of the question, however; Barnes said. With the current economy, few such restaurants are expanding.
There are several desirable alternatives being considered although no decision has been made, he said.
Idaho Photo, a branch of Spokane Film Inc., has received final approval for its construction plans. A tentative opening date is expected soon for the mall space it has had reserved since last fall.
The only real question mark at the center is the space that was occupied by Montgomery Ward Co. until Dec. 24.
Barnes said he hopes to have an announcement on the future of the 48,000 square feet in the main structure and 24,000 square feet of warehouse space behind it within a couple of weeks.
A spokesman for McCarthy’s said shortly after Wards announced in October that it would close, that the space could be remodeled for another chain store, more smaller shops, a movie theater, racquet ball court or other form of recreational activity.
This story was published in the March 14, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.