This story was published in the July 18, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York. July 17 —(AP)— News-starved New Yorkers grabbed for their favorite newspapers today and — as a strike of delivery workers ended — got them for the first time since June 30.
Distribution was nearly normal a few hours after the newspaper mail deliverers union voted to return to work.
“Papers!” people exclaimed as newsstands filled and quickly were emptied. Circulation had been limited to over-the-counter sales at newspaper plants during the strike, yet reached about one-fifth of the 5,600,000 daily normal average.
14 Papers Affected
Housewives missed bargains, night club attendance dropped, mail and telephone orders fell off at department stores, jobs and apartments went begging while the strike, affecting 14 newspapers and three racing publications, was in progress.
Members of the independent union voted to end the walkout — longest in New York newspaper history — after receiving from Robert K. Burns, chairman of the war labor board’s newspaper commission, a telegram saying in part:
“After the men return to work, the commission will hold an immediate hearing on the issues in the dispute...
“On the question of private arbitrator between the union and the publishers ... the board’s policy is that one work is resumed if the parties mutually agreed to submit any and all issues to private arbitration, the board will interpose no objection.”
Reject Three Offers
The union previously had rejected three back-to-work orders from the war labor board, offering to return only if a private arbitrator was named.
The WLB voided the union-publisher contract, leaving the publishers free to employ other delivery workers. The publishers notified the union members they faced loss of their jobs if they continued the walkout.
Today, however, the publishers informed the union that if all its members returned to work at once, “we agreed that they shall return under the wages, hours and working conditions existing at the time the dispute arose.”
Chief point at issue in the dispute is a union demand for establishment of welfare fund to be made up from publisher contributions equal to three per cent of the union payroll.
