This story was published in the July 18, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Another issue of the Nez Perce county newsletter to servicemen was mailed yesterday, the civilian defense council announced last night, the mailing going to all points of the globe.
Volunteer workers who spent the last three nights addressing envelopes to members of the service to whom the copies were mailed included:
Miss Louise Kaschmitter, Miss Bonnie Edwards, Miss Gladys Brannon, Miss Justine Scharbach, Miss Pearl Melby, Miss Kathleen Luedke, Miss Jo Coffey, Miss Bien Gorset, Miss Eleanor Lukens, Miss Catherine McGregor, Miss Mary Lewis, Mrs. Camille Lame, Mrs. Helen Boggs, Mrs. Mary Myers, Mrs. Stella Ingram, Mrs. Margaret Hoffman, Mrs. Jean Willett, Mrs. Helen Gwyder, Mrs. Dorothy Chase, Mrs. Ruby Harlan, Mrs. Amy Dobbs, Mrs. Virginia Weisgerber, Mrs. A. O. Sanders, Mrs. Edward Sanman, Mrs. H. A. Bradshaw and Mrs. H. W. Christy.
The envelopes were filled and stamped at the home of Mrs. Loren Taylor. Those who assisted were: Mrs. Lyle Harrison, Mrs. Claude Palmer, Mrs. Ray B. Smith, Mrs. Joe Savaro, Mrs. Earl Grannis, Mrs. Clifton Keller, Mrs. Delbert Braun, Mrs. Edgar Lillard, Mrs. Norman Lawrence, Miss Eldora Taylor, Miss Jennie Lou Lambert, Miss Marylyn Mitchell, and Miss Joan French.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.