No Expansion Seen For Valley Boys Club

In the last two decades, the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club has mushroomed in membership and activities, but the facilities are the same as those used in the 1950s. And the next year shows no hope of expansion.

The Boys Club building at Vollmer Park serves the youth of Lewiston, Clarkston and the Orchards, “and we’re almost at the saturation point of boys we can handle,” according to Dr. Franklin Hyke, newly elected president of the club’s board of directors. “That’s why we’ve called on the school districts.

“We’ve been able to hold our own for the last few years by farming some of our boys out to the schools in the area. The school board allows us to use their facilities in the school system,” he said. “Other than that, we’re boxed in.”

The valley club has booster groups in both Clarkston and the Orchards, and plenty of members, but that’s all.

“A splinter group, the Orchards Adult Council, helps us to raise funds, and we have a branch at Clarkston, but no facilities,” according to Hyke. “We did have an Orchard clubhouse, but it burned down a few years ago. The population of the Orchards is just about equal to downtown Lewiston, so we should have a comparable facility up there.”

But it won’t come in the foreseeable future.

“We have no plans for building anything new. As far as expansion of our present club, we’re dickering with the owners of some adjacent property. We have four lots in east Lewiston that were donated to us, and we’re trying to trade them for better property,” Hyke said.

The Boys Club has 1,271 members, and almost 300 boys show up at the club every day for pool, basketball or other sports and recreational programs.

“We had 426 boys in uniform for football and 528 for basketball,” according to club Manager Don Uglem. Both sports increased about 15 per cent from last season.

“In the last five years, we’ve grown by 800 members,” Uglem added.

The Boys Club had a bus route through the Orchards and Clarkston during Christmas vacation, and the club will bus boys to the club from the beginning of March until vacation starts. But not during the summer.