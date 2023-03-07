Nursery ready for opening

Reflecting on two years of preparatory work, Mike Gabby stands on a bridge entering his Tammany Valley Nursery, 1095 Waha Road, one mile past the Sweetwater Junction.

 Tribune/Glenn Cruickshank

Michael L. Gabby has spent the past two years turning several acres of Tammany farm land into an open air showroom filled with growing trees and shrubs.

The final landscaping touches and stocking are going on this week in preparation for the formal opening of Tammany Valley Nursery to retail sales.

