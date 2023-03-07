Nursery ready for opening

Michael L. Gabby has spent the past two years turning several acres of Tammany farm land into an open air showroom filled with growing trees and shrubs.
The final landscaping touches and stocking are going on this week in preparation for the formal opening of Tammany Valley Nursery to retail sales.
Gabby has operated a landscaping service from the 15 acres at 1095 Waha Road for about two years. Last December he began selling Christmas trees, both cut and potted, he raised on eight of his acres.
Now, more types of evergreens, many of them raised on the land, plus other shrubs, several varieties each of beech trees and Japanese maples, bedding plants and roses are being readied for sale.
The nursery is open, Gabby said, but it’s not fully organized and probably won’t be for several days.
Gabby is attempting to use the country environment, landscaping it as a show room for his wares. It has the additional advantage of producing plants already acclimatized to the valley and at a lower cost than those he must truck in, he said.
And it’s a way of making shopping enjoyable, “not just a flat mud lot,” he said.
Gabby will continue his landscaping service, both drawing plans and planting residential and commercial lots. For those who prefer to do their own planting, there will be instructions or advice on how and where to plant and care of his produce.
Gabby is a native of Lewiston and grew up on the family farm in Tammany. He attended the University of Idaho for four years and managed a golf course at Bonners Ferry prior to returning to the valley. He and his wife, Sally, and their son, Brett, 2, live at Lewiston.
The nursery is located a mile past the Sweetwater Junction on the Waha Road. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week, Gabby said.
This story was published in the March 7, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.