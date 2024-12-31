Officers not available to drive drunks home

People who drink too much this New Year’s Eve will have to fend for themselves or seek a little help from friends to get safely home tonight.

According to Lt. William Bull of the Lewiston Police Department, officers will not be available to drive holiday drunks home.

“Frankly, we don’t have enough time,” Bull said. “Usually, we have an increase in the number of calls, anyway, because of New Year’s Eve, and the tempo increases as the night goes on.”

Bull said no extra officers will be on patrol, and there will be no change in patrol patterns to single out local bars. He encouraged holiday partiers to either ask a friend or call a taxi to drive them home.