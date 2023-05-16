WINONA — Much is heard about youths vandalizing schools, but a group of Lewis County 4-H’ers is renovating one. Work is being done on the one-room Big Butte School in the Winona area near Greencreek under the supervision of their 4-H leader, Ray Wemhoff.
The idea was conceived by the Big Butte Community Club but was dropped because of a lack of funds. In recent years, the club has carpeted and put siding on the building, which also is used as a community meeting place. The youths decided to go after a grant for the project.
The 18-member Big Butte Wranglers 4-H Club obtained a $200 rural rehabilitation grant from the Idaho Department of Agriculture and a $300 community pride grant. Both are funded by Standard Oil Co. of California.
The funds were used to purchase cinder blocks and cement to repair the school’s cracked and crumbling rock-concrete foundation. They also purchased lumber for a new porch and sign and paint for the building trim. Concrete steps were added to the building.
The schoolhouse is located in Idaho County, but the grants were obtained through the Lewis County Extension Service. Some time ago, permission was obtained for the children in the Winona area to be Lewis County 4-H’ers because they attend Nezperce School. Much of the work on the building was done during the youths’ spring break. They received help from adults in the community in jacking up the building, removing the old foundation and laying the new blocks.
The youths did some general cleanup and are leveling surrounding ground and preparing it for grass seeding. Wranglers member Darrel Gill is making a sign for the Big Butte Community Building in his school shop class. The club plans to enter its work on the building in the Lewis County Fair.
The Big Butte School has a history beginning in 1899. George Killmar donated a parcel of land with the provision a school be built on it and area residents donated the labor to build it. It is not certain if this was the same building now in existence. The first seven-month school term was taught by a 16-year-old girl. Other early teachers included D.M. Story, Edna Cochram, Martha Turner Rossiter, and Clyde Taylor.
The Winona, Hopewell, Redrock and Big Butte schools were consolidated in the late 1940s and the school was located at Big Butte. At times there were up to 35 students in the first eight grades, but Charles Killmar, grandson of the land donor, only remembers five when he attended during the 1940s.
Another consolidation took place in 1957 when Big Butte School District became part of the Nezperce School District. Big Butte closed its doors as a school following the 1956-57 school term. That year Mrs. Ann Reidhaar had taught 22 students in the first eight grades. Six were first graders and two were in the eighth grades. High school students were attending at Nezperce.
Since 1957, the building’s chipping white paint has been replaced by green metal siding and the inside carpeted. Currently, the women of the Community Club are landscaping the school yard. They plan to use old-fashioned red, white, and yellow roses. The fully equipped playground is still frequently used by groups for picnics.
As a community Bicentennial project, a reunion of all former students, teachers and area residents is planned at the building over Memorial Day weekend. A day-long picnic with an antique display and entertainment will be centered around the old school.
This story was published in the May 16, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
