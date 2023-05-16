WINONA — Much is heard about youths vandalizing schools, but a group of Lewis County 4-H’ers is renovating one. Work is being done on the one-room Big Butte School in the Winona area near Greencreek under the supervision of their 4-H leader, Ray Wemhoff.

The idea was conceived by the Big Butte Community Club but was dropped because of a lack of funds. In recent years, the club has carpeted and put siding on the building, which also is used as a community meeting place. The youths decided to go after a grant for the project.

Recommended for you