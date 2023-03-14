One way to put the kids through college

Gary Wangsgard and his daughter, Jana, are the mainstays of the family business, Gary's Custom Gutters, which installs continuous aluminum gutters at homes and businesses.

 Glenn CruIckahank/Tribune

College is expensive, especially if you’re a school teacher with five kids of your own to send.

So Gary Wangsgard and his family decided to open a business aimed basically at providing college funds for each of his children.

