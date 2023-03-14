One way to put the kids through college

College is expensive, especially if you’re a school teacher with five kids of your own to send.
So Gary Wangsgard and his family decided to open a business aimed basically at providing college funds for each of his children.
College is expensive, especially if you’re a school teacher with five kids of your own to send.
So Gary Wangsgard and his family decided to open a business aimed basically at providing college funds for each of his children.
Gary’s Custom Gutters sells and installs continuous aluminum rain gutters. It’s a job he and one or more teenagers can do after school, on weekends or during vacations, taking the equipment to the home or business and tailoring the material to the installation.
Right now, Jana, 15, is his main helper, with some assistance from Jeffrey, 19, who works at K-Mart and Gaylene, 17, who is employed at Gannon’s Comfort Footwear.
When Jana decides to seek other employment, there will be Guy, 13, and Jon, 10, to learn the business. Jolene Wangsgard is wife, mother and bookkeeper of the corporation, which operates out of their home at 2516 Seaport Drive at Lewiston.
A resident of Lewiston the past seven years, Wangsgard has been teaching at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston seminary the past six years. He also supervises church educational activities at Clarkston, Orofino, Kendrick, Kamiah, Grangeville and other points in the region.
Wangsgard purchased the business, formerly known as Jimsan Custom Exteriors, from James Bateman, who has relocated in the Seattle area.
This story was published in the March 14, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.