Over 1,000 see Games end

Nine-year-old Bonnie Beck of Idaho Falls admires the silver medal she won in the Special Olympics.

 Glenn Cruickshank/Tribune

Special Olympics

MOSCOW — The 1976 Greater Idaho Special Olympics, the biggest and, by all standards, the best ever, concluded Saturday evening with more than 1,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers applauding each other and themselves.

