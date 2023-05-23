Over 1,000 see Games end

Special Olympics
MOSCOW — The 1976 Greater Idaho Special Olympics, the biggest and, by all standards, the best ever, concluded Saturday evening with more than 1,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers applauding each other and themselves.
About 130 spectators were on hand for the brief closing ceremonies in the Kibble Dome at the University of Idaho, where the two days of indoor and outdoor competition was held.
About 925 mentally and physically handicapped athletes from Idaho, eastern Washington, Oregon and Nevada marched into the stadium as they did for the opening program Friday morning. The long line — sprinkled with athletes on crutches and in wheelchairs — snaked the perimeter of the dome floor and settled on a tarp in the center. A recording of John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” lended majesty to the procession.
“I hope your anticipations have been met and you had a lot of fun,” Steven H. Perdue, the event’s director, told the athletes. “By the looks of your faces, you did have a lot of fun.”
The audience signaled its affirmation with a round of applause and then, difficult as it was for many of them, afforded Perdue a standing ovation.
“Indeed, you are all winners,” Perdue said — and the applause continued.
While the Olympics rely totally on the labor of scores of volunteers, Perdue gave special recognition to the 16-member state games committee who coordinated various segments of the event.
They were: Ralph Vasey, floor hockey; Lynn Moss, swimming; Llew Soong, wrestling; Susan Oja, food and housing; Donna Leendertsen, ceremonies; Michol Ann Gribble, registration and “Nerve Center;” Nikki Vedder, basketball; Terry Houck, Moscow coordinator; Dennis Johnson, special services; Linda Ford, special events and clinics; Joyce Bluestone, special and senior sports; Carolee Kuka, track and field; Vicki Montgomery and Gretchen Easley, bowling; Vicky Becvar, volleyball; and Tobra Collingsworth, gymnastics.
Collingsworth, of Boise, who is also state director of Idaho Special Olympics, Inc., said the games were well-organized and brought favorable comments from coaches.
As for the contestants, she said, “Their smiles tell you that they’re having a good time.”
When the remarks and presentations were over, 19-year-old Jim Mavencamp of Boise grasped the blazing Olympic torch and trotted, alone, across a barren floor and out of the stadium.
This story was published in the May 23, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
