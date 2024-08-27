Palouse Girl Wins District Wool Contest

COLFAX — Michelle Perkins, Palouse, and Sharry Krom, Lacrosse, won trips to a state Make It With Wool contest at Yakima by winning first places in the district competition here Sunday. The state contest will be Nov. 3-4 at Yakima.

Miss Perkins displayed a beige suit with matching scarf and Miss Krom a beige wool dress with a wool coat. Miss Perkins was in the junior division, age 15-18, and Miss Krom in the senior division, age 18-21.

In the sub-deb division, age 11-15, Glenda Bourne, Palouse, was the winner. Mrs. Lloyd Morgan, Pomeroy, won the adult division.