Parents Have Chance Tonight To Return To Old School Days

Parents will have a chance tonight to prove the sentiments they often claim for cherished memories of their own school days.

Students of the junior and senior high schools of Lewiston are staging an open house, beginning with a special assembly at 7:30 p.m. at the senior high school auditorium. Parents will be taken afterward on ten-minute visits to their sons’ and daughters’ classrooms.

It will be the third annual event of its kind staged by Lewiston schools in observance of American education week which continues here through Saturday.

Faculty members and administrators will join with students in showing parents the schedule students follow daily. Part of the tour of junior and senior high school buildings will include, an exhibit of students’ projects in semi-vocational fields.

Group Will Sing

Entertainment planned for the assembly includes singing by a 60-voice mixed chorus, directed by Robert E. Harris, and a preview of the senior play, The Patsy. The play will be presented for students at the high school tomorrow night and for the general public, Wednesday at 8 p.m.