Parents Have Chance Tonight To Return To Old School Days

Parents will have a chance tonight to prove the sentiments they often claim for cherished memories of their own school days.
Students of the junior and senior high schools of Lewiston are staging an open house, beginning with a special assembly at 7:30 p.m. at the senior high school auditorium. Parents will be taken afterward on ten-minute visits to their sons’ and daughters’ classrooms.
It will be the third annual event of its kind staged by Lewiston schools in observance of American education week which continues here through Saturday.
Faculty members and administrators will join with students in showing parents the schedule students follow daily. Part of the tour of junior and senior high school buildings will include, an exhibit of students’ projects in semi-vocational fields.
Group Will Sing
Entertainment planned for the assembly includes singing by a 60-voice mixed chorus, directed by Robert E. Harris, and a preview of the senior play, The Patsy. The play will be presented for students at the high school tomorrow night and for the general public, Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Representing the American Legion Americanism committee, Clarence Kindrick, second district vice commander, will speak on the assembly program.
Refreshments will be served at the high school cafeteria after parents have completed their tours of classrooms.
Grade schools have different schedules for visiting days. Parents may visit Webster school any day throughout the week. Other schools and their visiting days are Whitman, Tuesday; college elementary school, Wednesday; Lewiston Orchards, Thursday, and Warner school, Friday.
Clarkston schools will be open to parents daily throughout the week, according to William J. Harmon, superintendent.
Students’ work will be displayed in windows of Clarkston stores, he added, to emphasize the city schools’ classroom programs.
This story was published in the Nov. 12, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.