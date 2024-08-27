Permit Issued For New Motel On Main Street

The 75-unit motel will be owned by George Drumheller of Walla Walla who owns similar motels at Pendleton and The Dalles.

The now motel will have off-street parking at the sides and rear underneath motel units and elsewhere on the property. It has entered into a joint parking agreement with the restaurant. Included in the design are a swimming pool, an elevator to the fourth floor and space for a future street floor bar. R. S. Cameron & Associates, Yakima, did the architectural design.

This story was published in the Jan. 28, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.