Display of a new tribute to Asotin county’s war dead and recreation program at the beach will mark Clarkston’s observance of the Fourth of July. Two dances and many family picnic parties are also scheduled. Nearly all business houses and public offices will be closed.
Pictures of all Asotin county service men killed in the war will be mounted in a large frame and exhibited for the first time today on the honor roll board. The tribute is sponsored by the war activities committees committee of the Rotary club, A. N. Rognstad, chairman.
Names and stations of all boys, awards received, and the time and place of the death of each will be recorded in captions with each picture. Photographs of Robert W. Ford, whose death was announced last Thursday and of 1st Lt. Roland Erickson are the only ones of the 25 war dead of this county which have not been mounted. The Engstrom studio of Lewiston and the Tony Lumber company of Clarkston cooperated with the Rotary club in preparing the display.
Dances will be held at the Moose hall and the Townsend club.
The “no-fireworks” ban established in Clarkston in the last few years will hold again this year, Chief of Police Leo Hellings announces. Despite this ruling against fireworks. Fire Chief Tom Harper advises residents to destroy or clear all inflammable matter and to burn weeds and clear parking strips.
Men on the county’s gold star honor roll to be honored in the picture display to be unveiled today are:
Honored War Dead
Sgt. Edwin J. Baumeister, infantry, lost in action in the battle of Luzon in the Philippines on Feb. 24, 1945.
Pvt. Eugene Britten, company C 26th battalion of Gen. Hodge’s first army, lost in action in Germany on April 13, 1945.
Cpl. James D. Cattron, third division of the ninth marines, lost in action in the battle of Guam on July 25, 1944.
Flight Officer Dale R. Code, glider pilot of the army air corps, lost in action in the Normandy invasion on June 7. 1944. He was awarded the air medal posthumously.
Pfc. Gale W. Courtney, 405th infantry, 9th army, lost in action in Germany on Feb. 25. 1945.
Pvt. Fred Fishburn, lost in the battle of Luzon in the Philippines March 21, 1945.
Lt. Kenneth Fitzgerald, who took part in the New Guinea campaign, died in a hospital in Australia from malaria on April 14, 1943.
Pfc. Orvin Frazier, 355th infantry, 89th division third army, lost in action in Germany on March 11, 1945.
S. 1-c Hugh Geyer died in an accident on Oct. 23, 1943, at Lewiston.
Pfc. Philip Greer, 109th infantry, lost in action in France on Aug. 25, 1944.
Lost On Luzon
Cpl. Clarence McConnell, lost in action in the battle of Luzon on April 1, 1945.
HA 1-c Thomas O. McGree, of the aircraft carrier Enterprise, lost in action in the battle of Santa Cruz Oct. 26, 1642.
S/Sgt. Clarence W. Morgan, army infantry, lost in action in the battle of Anguar, Palau islands, Oct. 12, 1944.
Pvt. Kenneth Newman, marines, took in the Solomon islands campaign and Guadalcanal and died at the Oakland naval hospital April 3, 1943.
Gunners Mate 2-c Robert Leslie Pound lost in action in the southwest Pacific near Guadalcanal on the destroyer Calhoun July, 1942.
Lt. Clarence Z. Snyder, photo reconnaissance pilot, lost when his plane crashed near Luliang, China, air base and was buried at Kunming, China.
Pfc. Kenneth J. Walters, marines, lost in action in the battle of Saipan on June 18, 1944.
Another In Germany
S/Sgt. Virgil (Bud) Walters, army, 30th infantry of Patton’s 3rd, lost in action in Germany on Sept. 29, 1942. He was awarded the silver star posthumously.
Pfc. Harland R. Way, 16th infantry 1st division, Gen. Taylor’s army, lost in action in the Normandy invasion on June 11, 1942. He was buried on Omaha beach, France. He was awarded the bronze star posthumously.
Pvt. William A. Wilson, army infantry, killed in an automobile accident near Ellensburg, Wash., on Feb. 24, 1941.
Lt. Ray C. Pfeifer of the army air corps, killed in a plane crash at Muroc, Calif., air base.
Pvt. Harvey L. Ford, lost Nov. 11, 1942, while driving a tank in the north African invasion. He was apparently killed by the French forces.
Pvt. Robert M. Ford killed on Okinawa May 27, 1945.
Pvt. Don Snider, army quartermaster corps. missing in action in Europe since April 28, 1944.
1st Lt. Roland Van Erickson, army air forces, killed in airplane crash Oct. 11, 1943, at Garfield field, Mont.
This story was published in the July 4, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
