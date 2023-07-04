Display of a new tribute to Asotin county’s war dead and recreation program at the beach will mark Clarkston’s observance of the Fourth of July. Two dances and many family picnic parties are also scheduled. Nearly all business houses and public offices will be closed.

Pictures of all Asotin county service men killed in the war will be mounted in a large frame and exhibited for the first time today on the honor roll board. The tribute is sponsored by the war activities committees committee of the Rotary club, A. N. Rognstad, chairman.