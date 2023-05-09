Pioneer skills take spotlight at folklife festival

"Buckskin Billy," also known as Sylvan Hart, a Salmon River area recluse, swaps stories with a hirsute acquaintance, Eric MacEachern of Riggins, Saturday at the fourth annual Festival of American Folklife at Cottonwood.

 Gary S. Sharpe/Tribune

COTTONWOOD — The fourth annual Festival of American Folklife — a two-day treat for the senses — closed Saturday after some 2,000 visitors had filed past the 50 booths and exhibits of pioneer crafts, skills and memorabilia.

The festival sponsored by the Idaho County Extension Homemakers at the fairgrounds here featured nearly all aspects of pioneer days gone by ranging from hand churned butter and ice cream to handmade violins and whittling.

