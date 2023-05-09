Pioneer skills take spotlight at folklife festival

"Buckskin Billy," also known as Sylvan Hart, a Salmon River area recluse, swaps stories with a hirsute acquaintance, Eric MacEachern of Riggins, Saturday at the fourth annual Festival of American Folklife at Cottonwood.
COTTONWOOD — The fourth annual Festival of American Folklife — a two-day treat for the senses — closed Saturday after some 2,000 visitors had filed past the 50 booths and exhibits of pioneer crafts, skills and memorabilia.
The festival sponsored by the Idaho County Extension Homemakers at the fairgrounds here featured nearly all aspects of pioneer days gone by ranging from hand churned butter and ice cream to handmade violins and whittling.
Groups from throughout Idaho County and from Lewiston displayed their talents and wares for festival goers from us far away as Moscow and Pullman, Extension Home Economist Rosa Smith of Grangevllle said.
Sylvan Hart, a Salmon River area recluse also known as “Buckskin Billy,” made his annual appearance for the event. Hart, who was discharged last week from a Boise hospital where he received treatment for a heart ailment, greeted people with a rock hard handshake and traded stories and opinions.
Dutch Sego of Grangevllle, an expert violin maker and a retired lumber mill employee, proudly showed off a 1721 Stradivarius violin in his collection of antique and handmade instruments. He displayed violins in various stages of construction. Sego said he traded another violin for the “Strad” in Boise about five years ago.
Angus Kennedy of Grangevllle exhibited about 30 animals and chains that he whittled from solid blocks of yellow pine and spruce. The exhibit featured intricate flamingos standing on one thin leg and burly buffalo. The objects of Kennedy’s special pride were the interlocking chains and spirals and free rolling balls inside slatted barrels and boxes.
“I’d be ashamed to charge people what their worth,” Kennedy said of his whittling, which was not for sale. Kennedy, who also makes cabinets and chests, whittles chains in front of his television set because, he said, he can’t stand to waste time.
For the weak willed and hungry, there were mounds of homemade cookies, rolls with fresh butter, hand churned ice cream and a hearty beef tea among other culinary delights.
Industry and agriculture also shared the spotlight at the two-day festival. A pickup truck from the 1920s, McCormick reapers, steam powered tractors, gasoline powered cross cut saws and plows were featured in a special farm exhibit building.
This story was published in the May 9, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.