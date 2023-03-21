PULLMAN — Someday, milk products may cost less because of a plastic coil inserted into a cow’s udder.
It’s called an intramammary device, or an IMD, and a U.S. Department of Agriculture official who has worked with it was at Pullman last week to explain it.
Max Paape, from the USDA at Beltsville, Md., gave a lecture on the subject during a veterinary medicine conference at Washington State University.
Later, he explained what the device is all about.
It’s designed to alleviate a disease known as mastitis, which turns milk into an unattractive state and reduces a cow’s production. Paape estimated losses from the disease total about $2 million annually in the U.S.
Mastitis is quite common, striking about 50 percent of a herd, he said. But only in about 5 percent of the cows can it be readily detected.
The IMD is designed to stimulate the cow’s production of leukocytes, or white blood bells, which destroy the bacteria that cause mastitis.
It’s a coil-shaped piece of plastic tubing.
The IMD is inserted through the teat canal and stays in the lower portion of the mammary.
That’s important because scientists think it’s crucial to keep the leukocyte count high near the teat cahal, but not throughout the gland.
The leukocytes form a barrier to prevent bacteria from entering the udder. But if the quantity of leukocytes gets too high, the milk won’t meet health regulations.
So far it seems to work, though the results are not overwhelming.
In field tests, cows with the device have about a 15 percent better rate of avoiding the disease than those without it.
That number might improve, Paape said, since the cows used in the experiment did not have the disease to begin with. They might be more resistant to it than those that had already contracted it and were sorted out of the tests.
Even so, Paape said, a rate of about 15 percent could be quite significant when losses of $2 million are at stake.
The devices themselves, invented by a California veterinary doctor, cost about eight cents apiece.
This story was published in the March 21, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.