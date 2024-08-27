Players Lure Lewiston Crowd To Normal Show

As a lyceum entertainment offered by the normal school, the University of Idaho players were presented in Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” last night at the normal auditorium to a large audience.

Outstanding in the production were the effective scenes which were cleverly achieved by varied arrangements of a few sets. Realistic masonry in arches, pillars and steps were proof of good art direction. Giant hanging and draperies in soft and rich hues gave a picturesque background for the costumes, the latter being of authentic design and pleasing color. Lighting effects on the back drops were striking, the Venetian street scene suggesting an old painting. Also, quite like a Maxfield Parrish, was the garden scene, of translucent deep blue sky, against which were blackly silhouetted (and simulated) conifers.

The burden of the dramatics throughout the play was carried by George Oram, in the role of Shylock. His characterization was complete and the mood easily sustained from scene to scene.

Antonio, portrayed by Hubert Miller, was convincingly done, with the dignity and sincerity Mr. Miller unfailingly gives to his characters.

Portia was a stately and poised woman as pictured by Phyllis Gregson Reiter, whose comeliness and pleasing diction were factors in her success.