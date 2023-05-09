If you should awaken in the middle of the night to the strains of a familiar commercial jingle, don’t, in your semi-conscious state, attempt to stumble through the house to your television set thinking you left it turned on. It’s only your young insomniac whiling away a few sleepless minutes.
Remember? You heard it the morning before when he was dressing for school. And in the afternoon when he came home. And at supper.
His teachers heard it all day long — in class, in the halls, on the playground: “Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, oh what a relief it is”; “Please don’t fiddle with the Oreo middle”; “What kind of kids eat Armour hot dogs?”
As long as television has been around, children have been singing its phrases. And only the jingles have been changed to protect, the sanity of innocent parents.
In fact, the phenomenon is so old, many parents have developed an effective defense consisting of one or both cars which, upon detecting the first notes of an unscheduled musical commercial, involuntarily cease listening. In layman’s terms, it’s called paying no attention.
It works well for Lana Branstrom. So well, that she doesn’t remember most of the products about which her 12-year-old daughter, Sandy, croons. Invariably, though, one scops through the defense now and then.
The current trespasser is the Meow Mix song, a series of 12 “meows” sung in rapid succession. The lyrics aren’t much but the tune is catchy.
The double threat of the musical memories of Brian, 3, and Dena, 4, has kept Alice Birdsell well apprised of the current jingle situation. She can list most of them because her defense is not the “tune-out,” but a philosophy of. “It doesn’t bother me. They’re just children.”
During an average day, she will be serenaded with the Kool-Aid tune (something about the fact that Kool-Aid’s here, so nasty ol’ thirst is on the run and let’s all smile a great, big ear-to-ear Kool-Aid smile about that) and two cookie songs.
The first has to do with another nutter butter peanut butter sandwich coo-oo-kie. The second is the well-known ballad of an Oreo: Please don’t fiddle with the Oreo middle, ’cause there’s not another middle you can fiddle — with. In case you can’t figure that one out, it’s trying to tell you that there is only one middle per cookie, and if you mess it up, you’ll have to eat the rest of the cookie without a middle, unless you borrow one from another cookie.
Did Mrs. Birdsell say it doesn’t bother her? Well, not much, until Brian decides to launch into one of his favorites concerning the good news that his seamless isn’t shapeless anymore.
Another favorite of most children, this one not so musical but good speech therapy, is the famous two all-beef patties, special cheese sauce ... you know, all that stuff on a seedy bun.
Although the phenomenon is spawned in front of the TV, it does most of its growing at school where a more sympathetic audience — other children — is found.
Michael Ward, a sixth grade teacher at McGhee Elementary School, says he doesn’t mind students constant repeating of advertising, although he says, “They’ll wear them out like they’ll do a record.”
At any given time of day he is likely to hear about how even kids with chicken pox like Armour hot dogs. The Alka-Seltzer song also is popular, he says, along with the new Oscar Mayer weiner tune. And then everyone, just everyone, walks around with pencils, rocks or whatever, pretending to flick a Hic.
Barbara Bussolini, a fifth grade teacher at McGhee, has another, though similar situation to contend with. And it is a situation which may offer an explanation for the popularity of jingle singing.
“My students pick up on TV shows,” she says. “Right now the Fonz (Fonzie on “Happy Days”) is number one. If we are playing Password, and the word is ‘cool,’ the clue will be ‘Fonz.’ They use his terminology, his walk, his mannerisms. They idolize him. They watch a lot of TV, probably more than they should.”
So perhaps children sing the jingles not because the advertising is insidiously effective, but because they watch a lot of television and retain what they are exposed to the most.
But what does it mean? Are children who walk around with the latest advertising jingle on their lips tomorrow’s commercial makers?
Are they in training for future high school glee club appointment? Are they the prime targets of today’s advertisers who know children have a definite effect upon their parents’ buying habits? Are they being used?
“It probably means that some commercials are better-written than the programs they are sponsoring,” says Dr. Donald Rardin, youth psychologist for Idaho’s Region II Mental Health Services.
Oh. Is that all?
This story was published in the May 9, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
