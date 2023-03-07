POMEROY — The East Washingtonian will observe its 100th anniversary with an open house Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. at its Pomeroy office.
Publisher-owner Dan Walsh said the celebration was delayed a week “because Pomeroy is a big basketball town.” He said the city’s high school team had hoped to go into the state tournament at Spokane this week, but was eliminated along the way.
“When we planned the celebration, we thought half the people in town would be at Spokane to support the team this week. So we planned it for March 11,” Walsh told the Tribune, which is 10 years younger than his paper.
March 4, 1882, was the beginning of continuous publication of a weekly paper at Pomeroy to serve Garfield County. “I don’t believe any edition was missed,” Walsh said.
Eugene T. Wilson founded the paper as the Pomeroy Republican, which promoted the political party after which it was named. It is the sixth-oldest paper in Washington.
“Actually, Pomeroy had several editions of the weekly paper earlier. Wilson and T.C. Frary began publishing a paper Dec. 10, 1881, to promote Pomeroy’s claim to the county seat after Garfield County was carved out of Columbia County, Nov. 29, 1881.
Pataha was being promoted by its weekly, one of six papers produced in the county during its history. Pomeroy won the county seat, and its weekly ceased publication after a half-dozen editions.
The Pomeroy weekly had 11 owners its first 11 years, then six in its next 89 years. Walsh and his wife, Kandie, acquired it from Hal Allen July 1, 1976. Allen had bought it two years earlier from Art Bunch, who had worked for the East Washingtonian for 50 years and owned it since 1960.
Two other men owned it for long times — Peter McClung became a partner in the business in 1889 and sole owner in 1893. He operated it until 1925. George Medved owned the paper from October of 1926 to 1960.
The Pomeroy weekly abandoned its Republican partisanship and name about the turn of the century and has been the East Washingtonian since then. “We’re politically independent,” Walsh said.
“We circulate over 90 percent of the county and to a number of out-of-county subscribers,” the publisher said. The Walshes have five employees — Dawn DesJardin, office manager; Larry Bowles, advertising manager-pressman; Vonie Coker and Shelly Storey, photographers, and Virginia Boyd, typesetter.
The East Washingtonian switched from the long-time letterpress operation in 1974 to offset press. The firm is involved in commercial printing and produces the weekly Clarkston American in addition to its own newspaper.
Walsh noted four of the older weeklies in Washington are in the southeastern part of the state. They are published at Colfax, Dayton, Waitsburg and Palouse.
This story was published in the March 7, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.