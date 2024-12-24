Potlatch Corp. repairs may be delayed

To air pollution device

Repairs to a Potlatch Corp, air pollution control device damaged in a flash fire earlier this month may be delayed until July as the result of an agreement with the Idaho office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Lynn E. Rolig, vice president of the company’s pulp and paperboard division at Lewiston, said he was informed Wednesday by Kenneth Brooks, EPA chief of air quality programs for Idaho, that the electronic precipitator on the No. 3 recovery furnace is functioning well enough to keep emissions within the standards enforceable by EPA.

Shutting down now for repairs would cause seven to 10 days of lost production and the layoff of an undetermined number of employees, Rolig said. Some $1.6 million in new emission controls will be added during the annual July shutdown, and “... it would make sense to wait until then to make repairs to the existing precipitator, as long as operation isn’t causing environmental problems,” he said.

In the meantime, Potlatch has voluntarily agreed to refrain from using two older Kidwell boilers normally operated only when their modern counterparts break down, Rolig said.

The revised operating procedure will keep emissions below the federal standards set by the 1975 Clean Air Act currently being enforced by the EPA. But emissions still exceed state-permitted limits, Rolig and Brooks said in separate statements.

Emissions from the furnace are largely sodium sulfate, which creates a whitish haze in the atmosphere, but is not considered harmful to health in the amounts involved, according to Brooks.

Currently, any agreements made with Potlatch are on a voluntary basis and with the cooperation of the company, Brooks said. Until the EPA approves the promulgation of the stricter Idaho emission standards, he has no power to enforce them, he said.