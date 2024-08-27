Prairie Uses Donations for Athletic Programs

COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School Athletic Department received two donations this week for new equipment to bolster the athletic program, according to Ed Anderson, department head.

It ordered a $600 five-man, hard nosed blocking sled Tuesday and expects to receive it in a month.

The Cottonwood Jaycees gave the money for the sled. It will be used to practice blocking and tackling.

Also on order is a kingsize whirlpool bath costing $485.