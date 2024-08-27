Sections
FlashbackJanuary 14, 2025

Prairie Uses Donations for Athletic Programs

COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School Athletic Department received two donations this week for new equipment to bolster the athletic program, according to Ed Anderson, department head.

It ordered a $600 five-man, hard nosed blocking sled Tuesday and expects to receive it in a month.

The Cottonwood Jaycees gave the money for the sled. It will be used to practice blocking and tackling.

Also on order is a kingsize whirlpool bath costing $485.

Cottonwood Lions Club donated $300 towards purchase and the P club, (the high school lettermen’s club) gave $185.

The pool will be installed at Prairie Middle School and will be available for public use on appointment.

Student body funds which would have gone for these items, Anderson said, will now be used for a junior high tackle football program, a junior varsity football team, wrestling team and more comprehensive track and baseball programs.

This story was published in the Jan. 14, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

