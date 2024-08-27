Pressure Building For Flood Control

POMEROY — “We are lucky the flood was as easy on us as it was,” said Mrs. Irene Poulson, still trying Wednesday to dry out her home following two recent floods which drowned the town in mud.

“Some people who lived over by the golf course lost everything they had — sometimes people drown — and I just think we were lucky.”

Mrs. Poulson lives in a rented home off Main Street at Pomeroy’s east end, near where several bulk fertilizer tanks floated into a bridge, damming Pataha Creek and forcing a torrent through residential sections Jan. 9. A mattress sogs wetly on her mud-covered lawn amid other debris.

Another resident blames a different source for the water which left two feet of mud on his lawn, waist-deep muck in his basement, and which ruined his appliances and his furnace.

“It was the runoff from the hills,” he said. “It snowed — then it rained like hell and the ground was too frozen to soak any of it up. That one little storm sewer we’ve got isn’t worth a damn.” He preferred to not be identified. “We have to do something, because next time it might be worse.”

“They’re a lot more willing to do something now than they were a year ago,” Mayor Chas W. Shumaker told representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Office of Emergency Preparedness and U.S. Rep. Michael McCormack, D-Richland.

The mayor had been asked by corps representative W. E. Sivley, Walla Walla, whether the citizens were aroused enough to “do something.”

They conferred Wednesday to outline the possible extent of emergency help and later long-range flood prevention.

“This has happened three or four times in the last several years,” the mayor said, “and I think that public pressure to prevent another flood is getting pretty powerful.”

One problem is the economics of the situation, according to Sivley. “The corps can’t undertake any project unless the benefits exceed the cost,” he said.

The corps left the impression that concrete lining of the creek might be prohibitively expensive.

A rock-lined channel would be more feasible, but would require widening. This would take yards away from some homes, he said, and would probably require the replacement of bridges.

A survey, if requested, would give a better indication.