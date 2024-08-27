Sections
FlashbackNovember 5, 2024

Ralstin Named Head Of Spalding 49ers Saddle Club

Spalding, Nov. 4 — C. W. (Chub) Ralstin of Spalding was elected president of the Spalding 49ers Saddle club this afternoon, succeeding Leslie Herndon of Culdesac.

Clyde Jones of Lewiston Orchards was named vice president; Alma Ralstin of Spalding was elected secretary, and Zelda Jones of Lewiston Orchards was re-elected treasurer.

Other officers include: Bill McMahon, Myrtle, drill master; Bud Barnett, Lenore, assistant drill master; Forest King, Culdesac, trail boss; Minnie Stout, Lapwai, reporter; Jay Stout, Lapwai, chuckwagon boss; Edna Barnett, Lenore, and Mrs. Forest King, Culdesac, social committee.

Mac McCurdy of Lenore is the outgoing vice president and Mrs. Leslie Herndon is outgoing secretary. Ralstin was the former drill master.

The group met at its nearly completed clubhouse at Spalding park. The next meeting is set for Nov. 18. Men of the club will gather at 10 a.m. that morning to complete finishing work on the walls of the clubhouse. All other work on the building has been completed.

The Pataha Valley Lumber Co. of Spalding donated the lumber for the work.

Two members, Mrs. Eula Johnson of Juliaetta and Mrs. Lee Monroe of Culdesac, joined the group today.

This story was published in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

