Ralstin Named Head Of Spalding 49ers Saddle Club

Spalding, Nov. 4 — C. W. (Chub) Ralstin of Spalding was elected president of the Spalding 49ers Saddle club this afternoon, succeeding Leslie Herndon of Culdesac.

Clyde Jones of Lewiston Orchards was named vice president; Alma Ralstin of Spalding was elected secretary, and Zelda Jones of Lewiston Orchards was re-elected treasurer.

Other officers include: Bill McMahon, Myrtle, drill master; Bud Barnett, Lenore, assistant drill master; Forest King, Culdesac, trail boss; Minnie Stout, Lapwai, reporter; Jay Stout, Lapwai, chuckwagon boss; Edna Barnett, Lenore, and Mrs. Forest King, Culdesac, social committee.

Mac McCurdy of Lenore is the outgoing vice president and Mrs. Leslie Herndon is outgoing secretary. Ralstin was the former drill master.