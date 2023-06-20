Reporter Finds Clowns Work Not So Easy As She Joins Shrine Circus Troupe For Day

PRE-PERFORMANCE TOMFOOLERY — Clown Ludwig joined the other four Shrine Circus clowns before the afternoon performance yesterday as they blew up long, red balloons and distributed them among the children.
Clown for a day — ha! It’s easier to be funny on the spur of the moment than to plan to be funny.
Clowns’ work is not all that easy; it takes a lot of work, believe me. And if you don’t happen to feel like smiling that day, you must anyway, for what is a clown without a big smile?
Yesterday was like any other day for me, except I went to the William Kay Shrine Circus. But I didn’t sit up in the stands. I ran around half-scaring and half-amusing little children. I was a clown in the circus.
Arriving at the circus at 12:30 p.m. seemed a little early to me since the circus didn’t start until 2:15 p.m. After all, I was only going to be a clown.
Then I discovered how much work goes into being a clown. You actually have to plan to be funny. Al Ross, head clown and a professional clown for more years than he likes to admit, started dragging out big shoes, baggy pants and a shoelace for a necktie. I thought he was kidding; I wasn’t really going to wear that kind of a costume?
But I did. As if that wasn’t funny enough, Al put a wig on me and a funny hat. Then the work began. He must have worked for an hour putting a face on me. White cream, then powder, more powder and then paint. And then I was ready, except I was so tired from being made up to look funny, I didn’t feel funny anymore.
I was worked in somewhat with the clown acts. I stood around and laughed and cut up with Al and the boys, but the best part of being a circus clown was the children.
In the first place, most children come to expect a clown’s voice to be masculine and when I opened my mouth to speak, it was anything but masculine. I blew up balloons and gave them to the children, asked them silly questions and talked to them about the circus.
One little boy wanted to see a clown up close, so his father brought him over. “Do you like clowns?” I asked. He nodded yes. When I asked him the difference between clowns and other people, he said, “They look funny.” But when I asked him if I looked funny, he said, “No.”
Bobbie, a three-year-old girl with bright blue eyes, could only look at me. She wasn’t scared enough to cry or run, but she was too scared to say much of anything. Another girl who was four years old believed me when I told her I was only two.
Children for the most part love clowns because they are so funny and do stupid things. A few are scared and a few look at you like you’re a novelty item.
A little girl, about three, and her brother, about six, came to see me. The little girl told me her daddy didn’t like clowns because they steal little girls. I told her I never stole little girls, and her brother who had been watching and listening, said, “No, you steal old men.”
Clowns are a rare breed though. I think they have to be in order to entertain the public every day. But a receptive audience and bright-eyed kids asking if your nose is real or if you are a girl clown, makes the business worthwhile.
For Al, who has been in the business for years and uses the same lines with children in every city he plays, clowning has become an art.
“Even when you don’t feel like clowning or smiling,” he said, “you see those kids light up when you fall flat on your face or something, you see how happy they are, and it makes being a clown the greatest thing in the world.”
This story was published in the June 20, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
