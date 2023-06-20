Reporter Finds Clowns Work Not So Easy As She Joins Shrine Circus Troupe For Day

PRE-PERFORMANCE TOMFOOLERY — Clown Ludwig joined the other four Shrine Circus clowns before the afternoon performance yesterday as they blew up long, red balloons and distributed them among the children.

 Jennifer Ladwig

Clown for a day — ha! It’s easier to be funny on the spur of the moment than to plan to be funny.

Clowns’ work is not all that easy; it takes a lot of work, believe me. And if you don’t happen to feel like smiling that day, you must anyway, for what is a clown without a big smile?