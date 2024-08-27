Rigid Crop Rotation Protects Hills In Rain-Soaked Northern Ireland

Asotin, Nov. 18. — A remarkable rotation, strictly adhered to, of grasses, hay, and potatoes, keep the land in northern Ireland from eroding—even after many generations of farming, Joan Elsensohn, Pomeroy, said Wednesday at Asotin. Miss Elsensohn was a member of the delegation of Eastern Star members to initiate candidates at the Asotin chapter room.

“Agriculture there is so extremely different from ours — when we would be so very careful to plant on the exact contour, preventing all erosion possible, they plant up and down the hill — purposely,” she said, “Yet, we saw no signs of erosion on their gently sloping hills.” The five-year rotation, extensive use of grasses, and the fact that the rain comes all the time, instead of in storms, accounted for the lack of erosion,” she said. “Since the air is always moist, and there is usually a fine mist of rain, the moisture that falls is absorbed in the soil, instead of running off,” she added.

Miss Elsensohn, 21, daughter of wheat and cattle farmers, Mr. and Mrs. John Elsensohn, Pomeroy, and a graduate last June of Washington State college, was a member of a youthful unofficial diplomatic corps to rural Europe, and spent six months on Irish farms, observing their methods, living with farm families, participating in community life, and explaining American farm customs. She returned to Pomeroy Nov. 3, having left on June 13. She carefully explained that they were not teachers in Ireland, merely observers.

In the students’ exchange program, she lived with, and worked with 11 Irish farm families, all of whom had children approximately her age. “Supposedly, we were to be treated as members of the family, but frequently, we were treated as guests, and very rarely, as oddities.” In one community, several persons asked each other, as they were coming to see us, “Have you seen the three Americans?” As members of the family, they were to work in the fields if the family worked in the field.

Miss Elsensohn said Irish women do not work in the field, but she assisted with the household chores of cleaning and cooking, and for the experience, insisted upon doing some of the farm work—learned to drive a tractor, and spent an afternoon shocking hay.

Although she had very little free time, “if we weren’t doing something with the family we lived with, we were going to visit some other farm to see how they did things”— she brought back treasures for her family, and one very special gift for herself — a three and a half yard Irish linen table cloth, with the napkins, for her hope chest.

Other goods included china, linen, Swiss chocolates, Scotch tartan plaids, and English woolens.

“In everything we saw, we attempted to discover the reason for using the technique that to us seemed peculiar,” she said. Usually custom, or weather accounted for the method. For instance, the Irish farmer handles his hay crops extensively—shocking into little shocks, then larger ones, then larger, larger, and finally onto the hay stack. It takes him from three to four weeks to get his hay from the field. This is doubtless because it is raining all the time, and they need to dry the hay so carefully. Annual rainfall of 40 inches in the lower countries, and 60 inches on the highlands fall all the time in a fine light rain. The small fields farmed by the Irish were also attributed to the weather. “With so much handling as their crops require, they couldn’t use larger fields—’they haven’t time to work them when they need to be worked.”

Tradition requires that the eldest son shall inherit the farm from his father. This frequently works a hardship upon the son, she said, because he can’t marry until he is 35 or older. The farm simply won’t support his family and his parents too. “I stayed on one farm on which there was a seventh generation eldest son, farming the same land his great-great-great-great-grandfather had farmed. His eldest son was about my age, and planned on farming that farm, too, of course.”