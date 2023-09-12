Roundup Park Suddenly Quiet

THE DAY AFTER — Roundup Park was chiefly populated by a few Brahma bulls yesterday — the day after the 27th Lewiston Roundup. On Sunday, some 6,000 jammed the grandstand and bleacher sections, horsemen criss-crossed the arena constantly and stock and officials jammed the grounds west and north of the arena.

 Jennifer Ladwig

An unfamiliar quiet settled over Roundup Park at North Lewiston yesterday.

At dark only a few Brahma bulls, which appeared in rugged action at the three-day Lewiston Roundup, remained in stock pens and they are scheduled for transport today by Christensen Bros. to Pendleton. The roundup there begins tomorrow.