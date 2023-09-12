Roundup Park Suddenly Quiet

THE DAY AFTER — Roundup Park was chiefly populated by a few Brahma bulls yesterday — the day after the 27th Lewiston Roundup. On Sunday, some 6,000 jammed the grandstand and bleacher sections, horsemen criss-crossed the arena constantly and stock and officials jammed the grounds west and north of the arena.
An unfamiliar quiet settled over Roundup Park at North Lewiston yesterday.
At dark only a few Brahma bulls, which appeared in rugged action at the three-day Lewiston Roundup, remained in stock pens and they are scheduled for transport today by Christensen Bros. to Pendleton. The roundup there begins tomorrow.
Lewiston Rotarians and Park Caretaker Lewis Grove will begin cleaning barns today. The Rotary Club sponsored the Appaloosa horse show two weeks ago and has volunteered its assistance.
Most of the cowboys left Lewiston yesterday for Pendleton. A breakdown of one of the Zoppe-Zavattas pickup trucks delayed the rosin-back riders from leaving for Denver, where they have a booking in nine days. They hope to leave tomorrow.
The Heldorado night show, Rainier Shows, was on the road by daylight, headed for a Spokane County Fair date.
Gives Appraisal
Lewiston Roundup Board President Louis H. Kohl, said of the 27th Roundup, “I think we had three good fast performances on a par with any we ever had in the past.
“It appears receipts from ticket sales are down slightly from a year ago, but it will be awhile before exact figures are available.
“Despite the slumping lumber industry and the poor crops in the area this year, we got fine support from the people in and around Lewiston.”
Joe Skok, board secretary, said it appears the Roundup’s share of receipts from the carnival are down about 20 per cent from last year. He speculated interest was lacking because of the unusually large number of other carnivals brought to Lewiston earlier this year.
Kohl said concession receipts collected by Jaycees were reported to be about equal with those from last year’s Roundup. Profits cannot be computed until bills are submitted by suppliers.
This story was published in the Sept. 12, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.