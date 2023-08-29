The Business Mirror
NEW YORK (AP) — If you are on the road Labor Day weekend, you might obtain the impression that some Americans are not content to have a mere second home but that they must have one that moves.
That impression precisely describes the feelings of recreation vehicle owners. There are about four million RVs on the road. More than half a million join the ranks each year. They are growing in size also. And they are being used year-round.
This life style is catching on so suddenly that some of the business community can’t seem to understand it.
In Wall Street, for example, analysts who otherwise are adept at making distinctions continue to confuse recreational vehicles with mobile homes when, in fact, the two industries are quite distinct.
Mobile homes are rarely seen on the road. They do have wheels and they can be towed, but generally their mobility is restricted to a trip from the dealer to a permanent site, where they are attached to a foundation.
Broadly speaking, that leaves most of the other housing accommodations being towed or driven or hauled along the turnpikes in the RV category, which means they are generally travel trailers, camper trailers, truck campers, pickup covers or motor homes.
Even the big automotive manufacturers, which stand to be among the biggest gainers from the boom, were surprised a year or so ago when they noticed a sudden rise in demand for pickup trucks to haul trailers and hold camper bodies.
In 1970, General Motors sold 560,000 pickup trucks. In 1971 the figure rose to 680,000 units and then soared to 540,000 in only the first six months of 1972, Catching on, some automotive dealers now sell RVs as well.
To call some of these vehicles home is, as even a fleeting glance will show, a bit of an overstatement. But it is no exaggeration for others, which have modern appliances and comforts, and their number is growing.
“A lot of these people don’t miss a thing in their rolling homes,” says one manufacturer. “They have their TV sets, air-conditioning, modern appliances and other conveniences.”
The industry has compiled statistics showing that the average RV family — 4.1 persons, headed by a white-collar worker, 45, making $12,000 plus — spends 10 per cent of its time in its vehicle.
Production is soaring to accommodate buyers. Fewer than 100,000 units were shipped in 1961, but the total this year will be more than 600,000, and dollar volume might reach $2 billion.
The dollar figure is actually growing faster than the unit increase as buyers move up from the small, hut-like camping trailers to huge, bus-like motor homes and to the latest rage, “fifth-wheel” travel trailers.
That fifth-wheel designation seems to be a misnomer, but the label sticks. The wheel really is the coupling device that clamps the trailer’s front over the rear of a pickup truck.
Prices at the beginning of the year ranged from an average of $328 for the very basic pickup cover, which is only an enclosure for the rear of a pickup truck, to $10,000 for the motor home, in which the driver sort of sits in the living room.
Rentals ranged from about $90 a week for a 16-foot camping trailer, which folds into a compact unit for towing but opens like a jack-in-the-box for usage, to $225 a week and 10 cents a mile for a 22-foot motor home.
This story was published in the Aug. 29, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.