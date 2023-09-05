A three-month summer vacation comes to an end today for over 7,000 Lewiston-Clarkston scholars as the 1961-62 school term begins. Enrollment records are expected to be broken at all Twin Cities schools.
A full day of classes will be held for both the Lewiston and Clarkston students. Lewiston first-graders will remain at school only long enough to register, but will return tomorrow for their first full day of school. All buses in both school systems are scheduled to be in operation today with only a few minor changes to take place.
One hundred ninety-six teachers will be on hand to greet an expected 4,875 students at the Lewiston schools when classes begin at 9 this morning. Classes start at 8:30 at the Lewiston Senior High School and Jenifer Junior High School. About 2,650 students are expected at Lewiston’s five elementary schools — Whitman, Warner, Webster, College Elementary, and Lewiston Orchards. School officials at the two junior high schools, Jenifer and Sacajawea, are expecting about 1,350 to enroll today.
The hot lunch program will not start at any Lewiston school today. It will start tomorrow, however, with the first-graders and their teachers receiving a free lunch to acquaint them with the program.
Some third grade students living in the Lewiston Orchards have been attending Warner School will be transfered to Whitman School by two busses. This step was taken to alleviate the crowded conditions at Warner School. These students will attend the new Centennial Elementary School when it is completed next spring.
Long Lunch Break
Kenneth Hill, principal of the Lewiston Senior High School said high school registration will be completed this morning. Registration fees of $13 will be collected and lockers will be issued by 10. The high school students will be dismissed then for a long lunch break. Fifth period classes will resume at 1 p.m. for the issuance of books. School will be out at 3.
Four elementary schools, one junior high school and one senior high school are ready for about 2,600 students to enroll in the Clarkston school system today. This is about 100 over the total enrolling there last year.
All Clarkston Schools start at 9 a.m. with full day of classes scheduled at all of them. Cafeteria service will begin today with all first-graders and their teachers to be treated to a free lunch at noon.
Superintendent W.R. Broadhead urges parents of elementary students to send the correct change when youngsters bring their fee money today. Primary and intermediate grade students pay $1.50 for book replacements and $1 for workbooks.
Whittier Building Used
Some junior high classes will be held this year in the Whittier School, which is gradually being eliminated from the elementary plant. Senior high school students who have not registered earlier this year will do so this morning. There have been no changes in the school bus schedule from last year.
Classes will also start today at three Lewiston parochial schools — St. Stanislaus, Our Lady of Lourdes and Beacon School. The Clarkston Holy Family Catholic School started last Monday.
Lewiston Senior High School band practice will be held this morning immediately after registration in the music room according to J. Ross Woods, music instructor. He asked all students to bring their instruments to this first rehearsal. Band practice will start tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. at Jenifer Junior High School, Woods said.
This story was published in the Sept. 5, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.