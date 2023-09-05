A three-month summer vacation comes to an end today for over 7,000 Lewiston-Clarkston scholars as the 1961-62 school term begins. Enrollment records are expected to be broken at all Twin Cities schools.

A full day of classes will be held for both the Lewiston and Clarkston students. Lewiston first-graders will remain at school only long enough to register, but will return tomorrow for their first full day of school. All buses in both school systems are scheduled to be in operation today with only a few minor changes to take place.