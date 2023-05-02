Dr. Allan D. Linder, chairman of the zoology department at Idaho State University, was elected president of the Idaho Academy of Science at the close of a three-day academy meeting at Lewiston Saturday. He succeeds Dr. William N. Laval, chairman of the division of natural sciences at Lewis-Clark State College.
Dr. Darrel Marks of Northwest Nazarene College at Nampa was elected vice-president. Dr. Gerald M. Baker, botany professor at LCSC, was elected treasurer. Re-elected secretary was Frances M. Golding of the College of Southern Idaho at Twin Falls.
About 100 Idaho scientists attended the meeting, which included the presentation of 67 technical papers dealing with research in the fields of botany, chemistry, geology, health sciences, archeology, behavioral sciences, mathematics, physics, science education and zoology.
“Communicating the results of scientific investigations to the public is one of the main purposes of the academy, and perhaps the most difficult to achieve,” Lavel commented. “For example, topics such as stream pollution — discussed at the symposium Friday — tend to generate an audience, because they are controversial, but the controversy may obscure the issues. Scientists, being people, are not immune to controversy, but the basic purposes of science are to discover facts and causes.”
The major theme of the meeting was the material and environmental resourced of Idaho. Lavel cited a paper presented by Roy D. Bell, district soil conservationist at Lewiston, as an example of a report dealing with that theme and with the importance of science to the public.
Bell’s paper concerned the application of scientific principles to farming practices.
“To use this information in order to solve problems, the public must be informed,” Lavel said. “Not long ago, a farmer’s social status was partly based on ‘clean tilling.’ But now, soil scientists have convinced many farmers to try ‘rough tilling’ or even no tilling. Decreased soil erosion and savings in fuel costs are among the practical benefits.”
Lavel said the meeting also demonstrated the interrelations between various scientific fields.
In other business during the academy’s final session Saturday, Arlen B. Hanks, a senior at Bear Lake High School at Montpelier, was awarded a research grant of $100 for a solar water heater project.
Junior memberships in the academy were awarded to Lorraine Colvin and Jan Scoles, seniors at Potlatch High School; Richard D. Thomas, a senior at Malad High School, and to Brad Palmen and Robert Keene, seniors at Sandpoint High School. The awards are made on the basis of research projects undertaken by the students.
Lavel said about 100 students and townspeople joined the scientists for the meeting.
This story was published in the May 2, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.