Dr. Allan D. Linder, chairman of the zoology department at Idaho State University, was elected president of the Idaho Academy of Science at the close of a three-day academy meeting at Lewiston Saturday. He succeeds Dr. William N. Laval, chairman of the division of natural sciences at Lewis-Clark State College.

Dr. Darrel Marks of Northwest Nazarene College at Nampa was elected vice-president. Dr. Gerald M. Baker, botany professor at LCSC, was elected treasurer. Re-elected secretary was Frances M. Golding of the College of Southern Idaho at Twin Falls.