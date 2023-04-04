The Boy Scout movement is extending rapidly in the Lewis-Clark council area, according to Scout Executive A. J. Copeland, who reported a total of more than 600 enrolled, yesterday at a meeting of the executive board of the council.
Two new troops were added in March, making a total of 31, and two additional ones are expected to be formed this month. Twenty-seven meetings were held during the month and 203 merit badges-awarded to the scouts. The number of Boy Scouts in the era has more then doubled during the post year.
The final session of the training course will be held tonight, at Smith hall, Clarkston. Dr. J. W. Barton, professor of psychology at the University of Idaho, at Moscow, will speak on “Troop Organization.”
While the council will be unable to send a representative to the national council, which will hold its 18th annual meeting at San Francisco, April 9, 10 and 11, it is hoped to find some person from Lewiston who will be in San Francisco at that time and who can represent Lewiston. This is the first time that the council has met on the Pacific coast.
The Lone Scout committee reported that 200 letters were being sent out this week to teachers of schools is the five counties of Asotin, Clearwater, Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce; and that others would be sent to the schools later, in Latah and Garfield counties. It is expected that 100 or more Lone Scouts will be enrolled this year. The work is taken by correspondence, and it affords a means for boys in the country, who cannot attend troop meetings, to keep in touch with scout work. The Lone Scout movement is growing very rapidly throughout the United States.
The scout executive attended a “father and son” banquet at Craigmont last night. On Thursday he will attend a meeting at Winchester, and, on next Monday, he will go to Troy.
This story was published in the April 4, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.