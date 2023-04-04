The Boy Scout movement is extending rapidly in the Lewis-Clark council area, according to Scout Executive A. J. Copeland, who reported a total of more than 600 enrolled, yesterday at a meeting of the executive board of the council.

Two new troops were added in March, making a total of 31, and two additional ones are expected to be formed this month. Twenty-seven meetings were held during the month and 203 merit badges-awarded to the scouts. The number of Boy Scouts in the era has more then doubled during the post year.

