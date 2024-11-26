Seals In Mail At Craigmont

Craigmont, Nov. 25 — Craigmont got off to a good start last week in the 1952 war against tuberculosis through the annual drive for funds by the sale of Christmas seals. Mrs. Della Currier, Craigmont chairman of the Lewis County Tuberculosis association, said today that more than 35,000 of the little stickers have been mailed to residents of Craigmont and the surrounding community.

In 1950 Lewis was fourth county in the state in per capita sales with a per capita of 16.15 cents. Camas county was first with 17.86 cents per person. The Craigmont American Legion auxiliary sponsors the Christmas seal sale here and the committee in charge of the drive is working for first place for Lewis county this year. Its slogan is “If not, why not?”

Craigmont Briefs

Mrs. Troy Patton left yesterday for Framingham, Mass., where she will visit her brother Chester Buttrey and family. Mrs. Patton has not seen her brother for 27 years. Buttrey, a former resident of this community, served in World war I. After his discharge from the service he married and has since resided in Massachusetts.