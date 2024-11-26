Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackNovember 26, 2024

Seals In Mail At Craigmont

Craigmont, Nov. 25 — Craigmont got off to a good start last week in the 1952 war against tuberculosis through the annual drive for funds by the sale of Christmas seals. Mrs. Della Currier, Craigmont chairman of the Lewis County Tuberculosis association, said today that more than 35,000 of the little stickers have been mailed to residents of Craigmont and the surrounding community.

In 1950 Lewis was fourth county in the state in per capita sales with a per capita of 16.15 cents. Camas county was first with 17.86 cents per person. The Craigmont American Legion auxiliary sponsors the Christmas seal sale here and the committee in charge of the drive is working for first place for Lewis county this year. Its slogan is “If not, why not?”

Craigmont Briefs

Mrs. Troy Patton left yesterday for Framingham, Mass., where she will visit her brother Chester Buttrey and family. Mrs. Patton has not seen her brother for 27 years. Buttrey, a former resident of this community, served in World war I. After his discharge from the service he married and has since resided in Massachusetts.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Thomas D. Stewart, manager of the Charles H. Lilly plant, and his son George were Lewiston visitors Saturday.

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Benscoter were Spokane visitors yesterday.

The Craigmont Rod & Gun club will meet Monday night at 8 at the Community hall.

The Craigmont American Legion auxiliary will meet Tuesday night at 8 at the Legion hall.

This story was published in the Nov. 26, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
FlashbackNov. 26
St. Nick Loses Fight With Tots
FlashbackNov. 26
Kamiah Grange Gives Obligation, Supports School Resolution
FlashbackNov. 26
Lewiston Youth Activity Panel Arranged
FlashbackNov. 26
Going up
Related
FlashbackNov. 26
Twin City Golf Trophy Is Won By Lewiston
Minister Uses Ventriloquism To Jam Small Lewiston Assembly of God Church
FlashbackNov. 19
Minister Uses Ventriloquism To Jam Small Lewiston Assembly of God Church
FlashbackNov. 19
Jaycees Brave Snow To Bring Christmas Tree, Green Boughs To Brighten Lewiston Yuletide
FlashbackNov. 19
Concert Series To Open Tuesday
FlashbackNov. 19
Rigid Crop Rotation Protects Hills In Rain-Soaked Northern Ireland
FlashbackNov. 19
Pheasants Season Closes
FlashbackNov. 19
Governor To Dedicate Liberty Bell Replica
Art Bliss Named 1951 Champion After Final Stock Car Racing Events
FlashbackNov. 12
Art Bliss Named 1951 Champion After Final Stock Car Racing Events
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy