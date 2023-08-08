Lewiston Astrologer Kenneth E. Hopkins was advised by the Lewiston City Council last night to seek a license from the state of Idaho.
Councilmen admitted, however, that they don’t know whether there is such a thing as a state license to practice astrology.
The council had been considering since June 27 a request by Hopkins that an existing city ordinance forbidding astrology be repealed. He plans to open a practice here.
When Mayor Ronald F. Jones asked the council for comment on Hopkins’ request, Councilman Gerald McNichols moved that the ordinance be left as it is.
“I feel that astrology is a profession and should be licensed by the state.”
McNichols said that he fears that if the ordinance, which also bans hypnotism, mesmerism and clairvoyance, is repealed it might “open the doors and bring people in under the guise of astrology to operate in devious ways.”
McNichols’ motion was seconded by Councilman Dale W. Gordon.
Hopkins asked McNichols if he knew that extrasensory perception (ESP) classes are being organized and held in the city.
“This is a form of clairvoyance,” Hopkins said.
The ESP people, Hopkins said, have encountered no trouble from the city.
Hopkins said also that hypnotism is a form of mesmerism and is practiced by doctors and dentists in the city.
Gordon said that physicians and dentists are licensed by the state.
“If you can get a state license, we’ll give you one,” Gordon said.
“What state office gives astrology licenses?” Hopkins asked.
“I don’t know,” McNichols said.
“I don’t believe there is one,” Hopkins said.
In the vote to keep intact the present ordinance, Councilman Leonard E. Williams voted in favor of repeal. Voting in favor were McNichols, Gordon, Jones and Councilmen Bryan B. Bundy, Duane St. Marie and John J. Skelton.
Hopkins has been opposed in his attempt to have the ordinance repealed by three Lewiston ministers, who presented a petition to the council. Hopkins’ supporters have also petitioned the council, asking that the ordinance be repealed.
This story was published in the Aug. 8, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.