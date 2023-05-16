Seven-year effort climaxed as hospital addition dedicated

St. Joseph’s Hospital's new addition formed an impressive backdrop for dedication ceremonies yesterday. Among the speakers were Sister Mary Kevin (top right), superior general of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, and the Most Rev. Sylvester Treinen, Catholic Bishop of Idaho.
St. Joseph’s Hospital completed a seven-year effort Saturday with the dedication of an $8.7-million wing.
Sister Helen Frances, hospital administrator, said the 99-bed center, would “markedly improve area health care technologically, scientifically, in expertise as well as quality.” She said the community at large was responsible for the completion of the facility. “They were behind us 100 per cent.” Sister Frances said the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and area physicians were equal in deserving thanks because of their encouragement and support. She noted that area physicians contributed some $250,000 toward the center.
During dedication speeches, John B. Ernsdorff, associate administrator, noted that the dedication appropriately came at the end of National Hospital Week. Ernsdorff read letters of support from several state officials who did not attend the ceremony. Sen. James McClure, R-Idaho, said it was “always encouraging to see people give support to projects such as this. The city is indeed fortunate to have this new facility.”
Rep. Steve Symms, R- Idaho, said in a letter that the residents of the area are “fortunate to have the enthusiasm and support for the new hospital.”
James B. McMonigle, vice chairman of the board of directors for the hospital and a leading fund-raiser for the project, told the crowd of about 200 that “we were besieged with problem along the line and it was sometimes discouraging.” But he said Sister Frances and Ernsdorff were responsible for keeping the effort alive.
Ellis Kaplan, an architect with Kaplan-McLoughlin, Inc., of San Francisco, said the wing was designed to represent “the best lovely situation and environment of the area. I envy you for having such a fine hospital.”
Sister Mary Kevin, superior general of the Sisters of St. Joseph’s of Carondelet, St. Louis, Mo., said the hospital was a symbol of a “new era of health care in the Northwest.” The Sisters of St. Joseph, she said, supported the facility because “we exercise all prerogatives to develop a full human” through health care.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the wing was, appropriately, with surgical scissors by Sister Frances, Ernsdorff, McMonigle and Bishop Sylvester Treinen and Sister Kevin. Bishop Treinen blessed the building.
The hospital replaces the 74-year-old north wing. Sister Frances said that to meet accreditation standards and state regulations with the old wing would have been nearly impossible. “For several years it has been necessary to place patients in hallways because of crowded conditions ... This made it impossible to provide the quality of patient care desired and required.”
She said the new building has boosted the morale of the staff. “They’re very happy with the environment they’re working in.” She said that the patients are also pleased with the larger rooms and new equipment.
She said the largest obstacle to the completion of the project was financing. The funding, which was coordinated by G.A. Brakeley, Inc., of Los Angeles, came from banks, community donations and government grants. Some $6 million was borrowed from banks while community donations added another million. Grants from the government totaled $1.6 million.
The new wing is only the first phase of the hospital renovation. Sister Frances said the reconstruction of the southeast wing is expected to be completed sometime in October. Work on that phase began in April. The wing will house administrative offices. In addition, the old wing is being torn down to make way for a three-story, enclosed bridge between the new wing and the southeast wing.
This story was published in the May 16, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
