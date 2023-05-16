Seven-year effort climaxed as hospital addition dedicated

St. Joseph’s Hospital's new addition formed an impressive backdrop for dedication ceremonies yesterday. Among the speakers were Sister Mary Kevin (top right), superior general of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, and the Most Rev. Sylvester Treinen, Catholic Bishop of Idaho.

 Roy C. Woods/Tribune

St. Joseph’s Hospital completed a seven-year effort Saturday with the dedication of an $8.7-million wing.

Sister Helen Frances, hospital administrator, said the 99-bed center, would “markedly improve area health care technologically, scientifically, in expertise as well as quality.” She said the community at large was responsible for the completion of the facility. “They were behind us 100 per cent.” Sister Frances said the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and area physicians were equal in deserving thanks because of their encouragement and support. She noted that area physicians contributed some $250,000 toward the center.

