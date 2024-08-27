Sharp opted for his own Ranch

John L. (Bud) Sharp’s family has been in the burger business for more than 30 years.

From 1958 to 1976, the Sharps were part of the Salt Lake City-based Arctic Circle corporation.

In 1981, in the midst of an eight-year court battle with Arctic Circle, the Sharps left the franchise and struck out on their own as Sharp’s Burger Ranch.

Bud Sharp likes it better being his own boss.

“The other way, you had to ask to burp,’’ he said.

Sharp’s trouble with the franchisor began when the company changed hands. With new management came new, stricter rules.

“They were trying to go from a loose organization to McDonald’s,’’ Sharp said. “That’s where Arctic blew it, they went about changing the wrong way.’’

Bud Sharp’s father got in on the ground floor of the Arctic Circle franchise in 1958. The only string attached was that the Sharps buy products from the company.

“We started with a handshake, and your word was it,’’ Sharp said. “It changed hands, and if you didn’t have it in writing, you didn’t have it.’’

When ownership changed, so did business practices. Prices went up for the franchisees, but they didn’t get an equal increase in support from the company, Sharp said.