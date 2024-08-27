Sharp opted for his own Ranch

John L. (Bud) Sharp’s family has been in the burger business for more than 30 years.
From 1958 to 1976, the Sharps were part of the Salt Lake City-based Arctic Circle corporation.
In 1981, in the midst of an eight-year court battle with Arctic Circle, the Sharps left the franchise and struck out on their own as Sharp’s Burger Ranch.
Bud Sharp likes it better being his own boss.
“The other way, you had to ask to burp,’’ he said.
Sharp’s trouble with the franchisor began when the company changed hands. With new management came new, stricter rules.
“They were trying to go from a loose organization to McDonald’s,’’ Sharp said. “That’s where Arctic blew it, they went about changing the wrong way.’’
Bud Sharp’s father got in on the ground floor of the Arctic Circle franchise in 1958. The only string attached was that the Sharps buy products from the company.
“We started with a handshake, and your word was it,’’ Sharp said. “It changed hands, and if you didn’t have it in writing, you didn’t have it.’’
When ownership changed, so did business practices. Prices went up for the franchisees, but they didn’t get an equal increase in support from the company, Sharp said.
Now the restaurant owner has the freedom to choose what he sells and who he buys products from.
He chastised other 21st Street fast food franchises for shipping in products that could be bought locally, stimulating the local economy.
“I can buy from the people I want to,’’ Sharp said. “It’s more of an opportunity to buy locally. I think (other vendors) take it to the extreme. They’re not doing the local economy a damn bit of good.’’
Although Sharp now controls his own destiny, he says he wouldn’t have struck out on his own without the business experience he acquired through the franchise.
“If I hadn’t had the experience previous to going out on my own, I don’t think I would have liked it,’’ Sharp said.
And being established with the Arctic Circle Co. helped Sharp make it as a private businessman. His clientele stayed with him when he dropped the franchise and became Sharp’s Burger Ranch.
Sharp warned those interested in buying a franchise to do their homework before making an investment.
“Know the rules before you get involved; when the rules change, know what they’re going to change to,’’ he said.
He said if he ever franchised his business, he would take steps to make the individual owners accountable for the success of their stores.
“I would insist that they have their names on the store. I’d make them responsible, so they can’t hide under the (Sharp’s Burger Ranch) flag.’’
This story was published in the Feb. 25, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.