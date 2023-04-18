Washington, April 17. —(AP)— Simulating war conditions, 37 army aircraft will demonstrate pursuit and attack tactics before members of the senate and house military committees, high government officials and other observers at Langley field, Va., on May 4. Similar exhibitions will be conducted at Fort Bragg, N.C.: Fort Begging, Ga.; Fort Sill, Okla.; Fort Riley, Kan.; and Fort Leavenworth Kan., during the month.

The aircraft will direct their fire against some 2,000 targets representing infantry and artillery and also engage in aerial combat at Langley field. The army’s new attack plane will make its initial appearance in large scale operations in the demonstration. The plane carries six machine guns, 250 pounds of bombs and 2,500 rounds of machine gun ammunition. The pilot operates four guns and a gunner operates the other two from the rear cockpit. These craft are intended to swoop down on an enemy, skim about 100 feet from the ground at better than 125 miles an hour and deliver their attack.

Tags

Recommended for you