Washington, April 17. —(AP)— Simulating war conditions, 37 army aircraft will demonstrate pursuit and attack tactics before members of the senate and house military committees, high government officials and other observers at Langley field, Va., on May 4. Similar exhibitions will be conducted at Fort Bragg, N.C.: Fort Begging, Ga.; Fort Sill, Okla.; Fort Riley, Kan.; and Fort Leavenworth Kan., during the month.
The aircraft will direct their fire against some 2,000 targets representing infantry and artillery and also engage in aerial combat at Langley field. The army’s new attack plane will make its initial appearance in large scale operations in the demonstration. The plane carries six machine guns, 250 pounds of bombs and 2,500 rounds of machine gun ammunition. The pilot operates four guns and a gunner operates the other two from the rear cockpit. These craft are intended to swoop down on an enemy, skim about 100 feet from the ground at better than 125 miles an hour and deliver their attack.
The operations, which win be commanded by Brigadier General Benjamin D. Foulois, assistant chief of the air corps, are for the purpose of illustrating to ground troops the wartime tactics of modern military aircraft in order that the ground forces may adapt their methods to enemy air attacks. They are also to give army pilots opportunity, to observe methods employed by ground troops threatened by air attack.
Nearly 100,000 rounds of machine gun ammunition, 1,650 twenty-five pound bombs; 200 thirty pound bombs, and almost ten tons of smoke screen material will be used in the course of the demonstrations.
This story was published in the April 18, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.