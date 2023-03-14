One hundred years of hardship, sacrifice, work and service by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Gertrude’s Priory at Cottonwood are being celebrated throughout 1982 with special services, devotions and an open invitation to the public to share in their accomplishment.

In 1882 three young, inexperienced nuns from St. Andrew’s Cloister in Samen, Switzerland, Mother Johanna Zumstein, Sister Rosalia Rubli and Sister Magdeline Suter, arrived in Gervais, Oregon, to begin their missionary service to the people of the frontier. The threat of religious persecution in their homeland had impelled the sisters to make their move to a new country founded on the precepts of religious freedom. The nuns who had lived in a secluded community in Switzerland, were unprepared for the fough life, poverty and hardships they were to face in this new land.