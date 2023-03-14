One hundred years of hardship, sacrifice, work and service by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Gertrude’s Priory at Cottonwood are being celebrated throughout 1982 with special services, devotions and an open invitation to the public to share in their accomplishment.
In 1882 three young, inexperienced nuns from St. Andrew’s Cloister in Samen, Switzerland, Mother Johanna Zumstein, Sister Rosalia Rubli and Sister Magdeline Suter, arrived in Gervais, Oregon, to begin their missionary service to the people of the frontier. The threat of religious persecution in their homeland had impelled the sisters to make their move to a new country founded on the precepts of religious freedom. The nuns who had lived in a secluded community in Switzerland, were unprepared for the fough life, poverty and hardships they were to face in this new land.
Following an unsuccessful attempt to work with the Indians at the Grand Ronde Indian Mission in Oregon, the sisters moved to Uniontown. Living quarters were not yet completed by the time they arrived, so for four months, they lived in an abandoned section of an old saloon, that had at one time served as a butcher shop.
But by 1886 they opened the doors to a new convent, St. Andrews, and began recruiting more sisters and new candidates. All the candidates for the sisterhood, at that time, were imported from Switzerland; American candidates did not begin to join the order until several years later.
These women, who had never before experienced frontier life, found themselves working the land with their hands to raise their own food, doing all sorts of heavy manual labor and suffering the devastation of typhoid epidemics and tuberculosis. Though severely poverty-stricken themselves, the sisters cared for orphaned children, homeless and needy families and provided supplies, food or whatever they could to indigents. Through sheer tenacity and perserverance, they managed to open schools in Pomeroy, Palouse, Spokane and Genesee, and in 1894, the community moved to Colton, Wash., where it established St. Scholastica’s Convent-Academy. By this time the community had grown to 23 members and five novices. Their capacity for boarders and students was always brimming.
Eventually Mother Johanna realized that the sisters were going to need more space to continue growing, and so she accepted the offer of 100 acres from John Uhlenkott of Cottonwood, whose two daughters belonged to the Benedictine order, to move her community to its present location. Braving ferocious weather, the sisters packed their belongings and traveled by horsecart and oxen along the Waha stage line, to Cottonwood and established their community where it has stood the past 75 years.
The impressive blue stone towers to St. Gertrude’s chapel overlook the prairie where one may see as far as the Lolo Pass to one side and the Seven Devils mountain range to the other. This unique European-styled chapel was designed by Englebert Gier of Germany, and has the high-curved ceilings decorated with religious symbols common to European chapels of an earlier era. The altar in St. Gertrude’s was made — completely with nails — out of oak; crafted, also, in Germany, and shipped by boat, via the Panama Canal, to Cottonwood. Prayer services continue daily in the chapel.
The Sisters of St. Gertrude’s now number 120, and serve their communities as teachers, nurses, historians, technicians and social workers. Members of their community live from Bogota, Columbia, to Seattle, Wash.
This centennial celebration will begin officially March 21, on the Feast of St. Benedict, with Mass in the chapel. Later in the summer, an open-air Mass and other public devotions will be held on the grounds of St. Gertrude.
St. Gertrude’s museum, which is open the year around, displays many relics and antiques, depicting the hard life experienced by the early Benedictine Sisters who pioneered a new mission in the frontier of the Pacific Northwest.
This story was published in the March 14, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.