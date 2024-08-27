Six win shoot titles

There were no repeat winners in Saturday night’s finals of the 21st annual Tribune Hoop Shoot at Lewis-Clark State College’s Warrior Gym.

Amanda Reeves of Asotin, the only one of the 12 finalists to have won the title before, made eight shots out of 25 and lost to Cindy Chase of Kendrick, who made 16 shots, in the girls’ 5-6th grade finals.

In the 7-8th grade boys championship, Brad Stout of Genesee sank 23 shots out of 25, the most in the 1990 contest, to defeat Mike Syron of Kooskia, who registered 19 of 25.

Jeremi Syron of Kooskia, who is Mike’s brother, made 20 of 25 shots to turn back the challenge of Dustin Heinzerling of Culdesac, who hit 15, in the 5-6th boys’ finale.

Robin Wood of Troy hit 16 shots to down Sarah Thornton of Pierce, who made nine shots, for the girls’ 7-8th grade crown.

In the boys’ 3-4th grade finals, the most tightly contested shoot of the day, Tony Picchena of Lewiston and Devin Link of Grangeville each nailed 21 out of 25 shots to require a shootoff, which was won by Picchena with a perfect 10 of 10 to Link’s 8 of 10 effort.

Tami Goetz of Moscow made 16 of 25 shots to bag the 3-4th girls championship over Lewiston’s Jill Tuschoff, who hit only two shots.

Paul Emerson, the managing editor of the Tribune, presented trophies to the 12 finalists at halftime of the LCSC-Western Washington men’s game.

The six winners will be treated to an all-expense paid trip to Seattle on April 14-16.