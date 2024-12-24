Skiing the Lewis-Clark Trail

Wondering where to go to try out that new pair of cross-country skis or snowmobile you hope to find under the tree Christmas morning?

The United States Forest Service has an idea for you.

It’s called the Lolo Pass Winter Sports area and while it’s been heavily used by Montana residents the past two years, Idaho winter sports enthusiasts don’t seem to have discovered it yet.

Admittedly, it’s closer to Missoula than to Lewiston or Moscow. In fact, it is 125 miles east of Orofino on Highway 12.

But John Twist, the resource assistant for the Powell Ranger District — the district in which the area is located — says the recreational opportunities at Lolo make it well worth the trip.

Among other things, it gives skiers the opportunity to cross Lolo Pass precisely on the same trail used by the Lewis and Clark expedition. And besides, it’s free — for the time being.

Twist said that 20 to 25 miles of track for cross country skiing and another 20 miles for snow-mobiling are regularly groomed around Lolo, which is located at the pass on the Idaho side of the state line.

While the visitors center has been in place since 1972, the sports area didn’t really catch on until a couple of years ago, says Twist. That was when the forest service began making a more concerted effort to groom trails, keep the parking lot plowed and make the area attractive to winter sports enthusiasts.

Since then, Twist says, the area has caught on — at least where Montana residents are concerned. He said that about 93 percent of the 21,000 people who used the area last year were from Montana. Most of them have been cross country skiers, he said, but there is a steady stream of snowmobilers, too.