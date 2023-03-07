Southway Bridge commemorated

Lewiston Mayor Gene Mueller, center rear, and Nez Perce County Commissioner Bob Huddleston, center foreground, exchange living fir trees with Asotin County Commissioner Charles Collins, left foreground, and Clarkston Mayor Howard (Irish) Clovis, right background, atop the Southway Bridge.

 Tribune/Glenn Cruickshank

Accompanied by their respective high school marching bands, Boy Scouts and dignitaries, officials from Idaho and Washington met in the middle of the new Southway Bridge Saturday morning to commemorate completion of the first stage of the project.

The two sides of the bed of the bridge were joined last week. Nez Perce County Commissioner Robert H. Huddleston and Asotin County Commissioner Charles S. Collins exchanged live fir trees to symbolize the “growing” relationship between the two communities.

