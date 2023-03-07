Southway Bridge commemorated

Lewiston Mayor Gene Mueller, center rear, and Nez Perce County Commissioner Bob Huddleston, center foreground, exchange living fir trees with Asotin County Commissioner Charles Collins, left foreground, and Clarkston Mayor Howard (Irish) Clovis, right background, atop the Southway Bridge.
Accompanied by their respective high school marching bands, Boy Scouts and dignitaries, officials from Idaho and Washington met in the middle of the new Southway Bridge Saturday morning to commemorate completion of the first stage of the project.
The two sides of the bed of the bridge were joined last week. Nez Perce County Commissioner Robert H. Huddleston and Asotin County Commissioner Charles S. Collins exchanged live fir trees to symbolize the “growing” relationship between the two communities.
“You’ve heard the expression, ‘We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,’” said Collins. “Well, today we came to it. Lewiston and Clarkston have become good neighbors.
“We’re good neighbors when we share services and share projects such as this one. We visit on both sides of the river, we shop on both sides and some of us live on one side and work on the other. This bridge will make all of that easier, more convenient,” he said.
“This bridge is a symbol of the ties between the two communities,” agreed Lewiston Mayor Gene Mueller. “The trees symbolize the growing relationship we have.”
Collins said after the ceremony, the rest of the bridge — including access ramps, railings and surfacing — may be finished as early as August if everything goes as planned. A dedication ceremony probably will be held then, he said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Guy F. Atkinson construction firm started work on the structure in early 1980 after government officials sorted out a variety of legal, political and financial problems.
Congress authorized the new bridge because of a need created by construction of Lower Granite Dam. Filling of the dam pool makes it necessary to raise the lift span of Interstate Bridge for the passage of towboats and other large craft. That creates a traffic tieup and poses a threat because it stops the flow of emergency vehicles, officials said.
This story was published in the March 7, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.