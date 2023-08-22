For Park Service
SPALDING — Illustrator Jerry Pickney, 32, on his first trip west, is spending a few days exploring the sites of Nez Perce National Historical Park while taking part in the nationwide program, Artists-in-the-Parks.
For Park Service
SPALDING — Illustrator Jerry Pickney, 32, on his first trip west, is spending a few days exploring the sites of Nez Perce National Historical Park while taking part in the nationwide program, Artists-in-the-Parks.
The program is sponsored by the National Park Service in conjunction with the Society of Illustrators, a professional club composed of 600 nationally known artists.
For several summers, approximately 12 artists have been furnished expenses while on tour and after their pictures of national park scenes have been exhibited at the Society of Illustrators at New York, they become the property of the National Park Service. Pickney stated both his field work sketches and the finished water colors will be shown.
A native of Germantown, Pa., he attended the Philadelphia Museum College of Art. After working for Boston companies in studio card designing, publishing and advertising, he decided to free lance seven years ago and found it satisfactory.
Pickney visited the Weiss Rockshelter at Cottonwood on Sunday. He spent Monday making sketches of the Ant and Yellow Jacket formation overlooking U.S. Highway 12 near Spalding, and drew pictures of artifacts at Spalding site of Nez Perce National Historical Park where he stated, “The staff has been extremely helpful.”
“In drawing artifacts,” Pickney related, “It is important to draw subjects as they are. The scenery is altogether new to me and can be better interpreted by portraying my feeling for it rather than depicting the actual landscape.”
Although impressed by the beauty of the country he finds the theme of Nez Perce National Historical Park is its story rather than impressive physical landmarks as some national parks. He hopes by research and reference to weave the interpretation into his paintings with a combination of realism and abstraction.
Pickney, traveling with his wife and four children, will leave Tuesday for Big Hole National Battlefield in Montana. He also expects to visit Yellowstone National Park.
“The hospitality of the people we have encountered on our trip has been tremendous,” he said.
This story was published in the Aug. 22, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.