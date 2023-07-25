Spokane, July 24, —(AP)— Mayor Otto A. Dirkes said today he was “satisfied” that Guy C. Myers, fiscal agent for Washington public utility districts, “has bought all three of the privately owned power systems in the state and will peddle them to the public utility districts.”

Dirkes said the city commission is “investigating the possibility of municipally operated electric power system” because commissioners “strongly believe” that eastern Washington properties of the Washington Water Power company will be sold.