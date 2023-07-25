Spokane, July 24, —(AP)— Mayor Otto A. Dirkes said today he was “satisfied” that Guy C. Myers, fiscal agent for Washington public utility districts, “has bought all three of the privately owned power systems in the state and will peddle them to the public utility districts.”
Dirkes said the city commission is “investigating the possibility of municipally operated electric power system” because commissioners “strongly believe” that eastern Washington properties of the Washington Water Power company will be sold.
The mayor said he personally believes that Myers already has completed negotiations for all three power systems, and that “this means we either will have to form a PUD in Spokane county or do business with a PUD elsewhere in the state, unless the city steps in and purchases the system” of the W. W. P.
Kinsey M. Robinson, president of the W. W. P., declared the company had not been sold and is not for sale. He returned yesterday from New York City where, he said, the president of the American Power & Light company, Howard L. Aller, told him that there had been no dealings with Myers.
Discussed In Meeting
Disclosing developments in a closed session yesterday attended by Myers and other officials, Dirkes declared that Spokane residents had a choice between municipal operation of a power system and inclusion in a PUD district.
Myers, Dirkes told the group that negotiations would be started “in the very near future” for purchase of W.W.P. properties by PUDs.
The mayor said he opposed Spokane’s incorporation in a PUD district and added that “Myers agreed with us that it would be to the city’s advantage to divorce itself from a county PUD.”
While a PUD system is “not to the advantage of the city dweller,” Dirkes said, Spokane residents should realize that “rural residents strongly favor establishing a utility district” and would “flock to the polls” if a vote were taken to choose between PUD and municipal systems.
Spokane Has “Natural”
“Mayor C. V. Fawcett of Tacoma, where there has been municipal ownership for 50 years and one or the lowest power rates in the world, told us that Spokane’s power resources are far better than Tacoma’s,” Dirkes said. “He told us we have a ‘natural’ as far as municipal electric distribution systems are concerned.
“If the municipality takes over the power company’s properties, Spokane residents can be assured an efficient operation and really cheap power. In lieu of taxes, the power system could provide the city with better street lights and other improvements, as well as share the expenses of the several city departments.
“The last time the people of Spokane voted on municipal ownership of the local power system, they had to choose between public and private ownership when and if the question appears on the ballot again, the only choice will be to maintain local control of the power system or become a part of a public utility district.”
This story was published in the July 25, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.